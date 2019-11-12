Spiele um Studium und Lehre? Zur mikropolitischen Nutzung von Qualitätsmanagementsystemen an Hochschulen in Deutschland
About the micropolitical use of quality management systems in German higher education
- Die Wissenschaftsfreiheit ist ein Grundrecht, dessen Sinn und Auslegung im Rahmen von Reformen des Hochschulsystems nicht nur der Justiz, sondern auch der Wissenschaft selbst immer wieder Anlass zur Diskussion geben, so auch im Zuge der Einführung des so genannten Qualitätsmanagements von Studium und Lehre an deutschen Hochschulen. Die vorliegende Dissertationsschrift stellt die Ergebnisse einer empirischen Studie vor, die mit einer soziologischen Betrachtung des Qualitätsmanagements unterschiedlicher Hochschulen zu dieser Diskussion beiträgt. Auf Grundlage der Prämisse, dass Verlauf und Folgen einer organisationalen Innovation nur verstanden werden können, wenn der alltägliche Umgang der Organisationsmitglieder mit den neuen Strukturen und Prozessen in die Analyse einbezogen wird, geht die Studie von der Frage aus, wie Akteurinnen und Akteure an deutschen Hochschulen die Qualitätsmanagementsysteme ihrer Organisationen nutzen. Die qualitative inhaltsanalytische Auswertung von 26 Leitfaden-Interviews mit Prorektorinnen und -rektoren,Die Wissenschaftsfreiheit ist ein Grundrecht, dessen Sinn und Auslegung im Rahmen von Reformen des Hochschulsystems nicht nur der Justiz, sondern auch der Wissenschaft selbst immer wieder Anlass zur Diskussion geben, so auch im Zuge der Einführung des so genannten Qualitätsmanagements von Studium und Lehre an deutschen Hochschulen. Die vorliegende Dissertationsschrift stellt die Ergebnisse einer empirischen Studie vor, die mit einer soziologischen Betrachtung des Qualitätsmanagements unterschiedlicher Hochschulen zu dieser Diskussion beiträgt. Auf Grundlage der Prämisse, dass Verlauf und Folgen einer organisationalen Innovation nur verstanden werden können, wenn der alltägliche Umgang der Organisationsmitglieder mit den neuen Strukturen und Prozessen in die Analyse einbezogen wird, geht die Studie von der Frage aus, wie Akteurinnen und Akteure an deutschen Hochschulen die Qualitätsmanagementsysteme ihrer Organisationen nutzen. Die qualitative inhaltsanalytische Auswertung von 26 Leitfaden-Interviews mit Prorektorinnen und -rektoren, Qualitätsmanagement-Personal und Studiendekaninnen und -dekanen an neun Hochschulen ergibt, dass die Strategien der Akteursgruppen an den Hochschulen im Zusammenspiel mit strukturellen Aspekten unterschiedliche Dynamiken entstehen lassen, mit denen Implikationen für die Lehrfreiheit verbunden sind: Während die Autonomie der Lehrenden durch das Qualitätsmanagement an einigen Hochschulen unterstützt wird, sind sowohl Autonomie als auch Verantwortung für Studium und Lehre an anderen Hochschulen Gegenstand andauernder Konflikte, die auch das Qualitätsmanagement einschließen.…
- The meaning and interpretation of academic freedom in the context of higher education reforms in Germany create legal disputes as well as discussions within higher education itself. The introduction of quality management for study programs and teaching at German universities is one of the current topics related to these discussions. This dissertation contributes to them by presenting the results of an empirical study on different universities’ quality management systems. The study is based on the premise that the course and consequences of an organisational innovation can only be understood by including the day-to-day work of the organisation’s members with the new structures and processes in the analysis. It starts, therefore, with the question: How do actors at German universities use the quality management systems of their organisations? Twenty-six interviews were conducted with vice-rectors, quality management staff and deans of studies at nine universities. A qualitative content analysis shows that the strategies of theThe meaning and interpretation of academic freedom in the context of higher education reforms in Germany create legal disputes as well as discussions within higher education itself. The introduction of quality management for study programs and teaching at German universities is one of the current topics related to these discussions. This dissertation contributes to them by presenting the results of an empirical study on different universities’ quality management systems. The study is based on the premise that the course and consequences of an organisational innovation can only be understood by including the day-to-day work of the organisation’s members with the new structures and processes in the analysis. It starts, therefore, with the question: How do actors at German universities use the quality management systems of their organisations? Twenty-six interviews were conducted with vice-rectors, quality management staff and deans of studies at nine universities. A qualitative content analysis shows that the strategies of the different groups of actors create different dynamics in interaction with structural characteristics. There are implications for academic freedom associated with this: At some universities, the autonomy of university teachers is supported by quality management, while at other universities, both autonomy and responsibility for study programs and teaching are the subject of ongoing conflicts also involving quality management.…
|Author:
|Alexa Kristin BraseORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437377
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43737
|Referee:
|Werner JannORCiDGND, Philipp PohlenzORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Werner Jann
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/09/18
|Release Date:
|2019/11/12
|Tag:
|Hochschulen; Mikropolitik; Qualitätsmanagement
higher education; micropolitics; quality management
|Pagenumber:
|IX, 228
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International