Spiele um Studium und Lehre? Zur mikropolitischen Nutzung von Qualitätsmanagementsystemen an Hochschulen in Deutschland

The meaning and interpretation of academic freedom in the context of higher education reforms in Germany create legal disputes as well as discussions within higher education itself. The introduction of quality management for study programs and teaching at German universities is one of the current topics related to these discussions. This dissertation contributes to them by presenting the results of an empirical study on different universities’ quality management systems. The study is based on the premise that the course and consequences of an organisational innovation can only be understood by including the day-to-day work of the organisation’s members with the new structures and processes in the analysis. It starts, therefore, with the question: How do actors at German universities use the quality management systems of their organisations? Twenty-six interviews were conducted with vice-rectors, quality management staff and deans of studies at nine universities. A qualitative content analysis shows that the strategies of the different groups of actors create different dynamics in interaction with structural characteristics. There are implications for academic freedom associated with this: At some universities, the autonomy of university teachers is supported by quality management, while at other universities, both autonomy and responsibility for study programs and teaching are the subject of ongoing conflicts also involving quality management.

