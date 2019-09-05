Massive star evolution, star formation, and feedback at low metallicity
Massive Sternentwicklung, Sternentstehung, und das Feedback bei niedriger Metallizität
- The goal of this thesis is to broaden the empirical basis for a better, comprehensive understanding of massive star evolution, star formation and feedback at low metallicity. Low metallicity massive stars are a key to understand the early universe. Quantitative information on metal-poor massive stars was sparse before. The quantitative spectroscopic studies of massive star populations associated with large-scale ISM structures were not performed at low metallicity before, but are important to investigate star-formation histories and feedback in detail. Much of this work relies on spectroscopic observations with VLT-FLAMES of ~500 OB stars in the Magellanic Clouds. When available, the optical spectroscopy was complemented by UV spectra from the HST, IUE, and FUSE archives. The two representative young stellar populations that have been studied are associated with the superbubble N 206 in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) and with the supergiant shell SMC-SGS 1 in the Wing of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), respectively. We performedThe goal of this thesis is to broaden the empirical basis for a better, comprehensive understanding of massive star evolution, star formation and feedback at low metallicity. Low metallicity massive stars are a key to understand the early universe. Quantitative information on metal-poor massive stars was sparse before. The quantitative spectroscopic studies of massive star populations associated with large-scale ISM structures were not performed at low metallicity before, but are important to investigate star-formation histories and feedback in detail. Much of this work relies on spectroscopic observations with VLT-FLAMES of ~500 OB stars in the Magellanic Clouds. When available, the optical spectroscopy was complemented by UV spectra from the HST, IUE, and FUSE archives. The two representative young stellar populations that have been studied are associated with the superbubble N 206 in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) and with the supergiant shell SMC-SGS 1 in the Wing of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), respectively. We performed spectroscopic analyses of the massive stars using the nonLTE Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) model atmosphere code. We estimated the stellar, wind, and feedback parameters of the individual massive stars and established their statistical distributions. The mass-loss rates of N206 OB stars are consistent with theoretical expectations for LMC metallicity. The most massive and youngest stars show nitrogen enrichment at their surface and are found to be slower rotators than the rest of the sample. The N 206 complex has undergone star formation episodes since more than 30 Myr, with a current star formation rate higher than average in the LMC. The spatial age distribution of stars across the complex possibly indicates triggered star formation due to the expansion of the superbubble. Three very massive, young Of stars in the region dominate the ionizing and mechanical feedback among hundreds of other OB stars in the sample. The current stellar wind feedback rate from the two WR stars in the complex is comparable to that released by the whole OB sample. We see only a minor fraction of this stellar wind feedback converted into X-ray emission. In this LMC complex, stellar winds and supernovae equally contribute to the total energy feedback, which eventually powered the central superbubble. However, the total energy input accumulated over the time scale of the superbubble significantly exceeds the observed energy content of the complex. The lack of energy along with the morphology of the complex suggests a leakage of hot gas from the superbubble. With a detailed spectroscopic study of massive stars in SMC-SGS 1, we provide the stellar and wind parameters of a large sample of OB stars at low metallicity, including those in the lower mass-range. The stellar rotation velocities show a broad, tentatively bimodal distribution, with Be stars being among the fastest. A few very luminous O stars are found close to the main sequence, while all other, slightly evolved stars obey a strict luminosity limit. Considering additional massive stars in evolved stages, with published parameters and located all over the SMC, essentially confirms this picture. The comparison with single-star evolutionary tracks suggests a dichotomy in the fate of massive stars in the SMC. Only stars with an initial mass below 30 solar masses seem to evolve from the main sequence to the cool side of the HRD to become a red supergiant and to explode as type II-P supernova. In contrast, more massive stars appear to stay always hot and might evolve quasi chemically homogeneously, finally collapsing to relatively massive black holes. However, we find no indication that chemical mixing is correlated with rapid rotation. We measured the key parameters of stellar feedback and established the links between the rates of star formation and supernovae. Our study demonstrates that in metal-poor environments stellar feedback is dominated by core-collapse supernovae in combination with winds and ionizing radiation supplied by a few of the most massive stars. We found indications of the stochastic mode of star formation, where the resulting stellar population is fully capable of producing large-scale structures such as the supergiant shell SMC-SGS 1 in the Wing. The low level of feedback in metal-poor stellar populations allows star formation episodes to persist over long timescales. Our study showcases the importance of quantitative spectroscopy of massive stars with adequate stellar-atmosphere models in order to understand star-formation, evolution, and feedback. The stellar population analyses in the LMC and SMC make us understand that massive stars and their impact can be very different depending on their environment. Obviously, due to their different metallicity, the massive stars in the LMC and the SMC follow different evolutionary paths. Their winds differ significantly, and the key feedback agents are different. As a consequence, the star formation can proceed in different modes.…
- Massereiche Sterne, also Sterne, die ihre Entwicklung mit mehr als acht Sonnenmassen starten, spielen die Hauptrolle in der chemischen Entwicklung des Universums. Darüberhinaus formen sie das sie umgebende interstellare Medium, aus dem sie entstanden sind, durch ihre ionisierende Strahlung und ihre starken Massenausflüsse in Form von Sternwinden und Supernovaexplosionen, das sogenannte Feedback. Diese Arbeit verbreitert die empirische Basis für ein besseres Verständnis der Entwicklung, Entstehung und des Feedbacks massereicher Sterne bei niedriger Metallizität, wie sie auch im frühen Universum herrschte, wesentlich. Hierfür wurden die Daten von zwei großen spektroskopischen Beobachtungskampagnen in der Großen (LMC) und in der Kleinen Magellanschen Wolke (SMC) - beides Galaxien mit erniedrigter Metallizität - mittels des Non-LTE Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) Model Atmosphere Codes quantitativ analysiert, um wesentliche Stern-, Wind- und Feedbackparameter sowie ihre statistische Verteilung zu bestimmen und damit ein globales Bild derMassereiche Sterne, also Sterne, die ihre Entwicklung mit mehr als acht Sonnenmassen starten, spielen die Hauptrolle in der chemischen Entwicklung des Universums. Darüberhinaus formen sie das sie umgebende interstellare Medium, aus dem sie entstanden sind, durch ihre ionisierende Strahlung und ihre starken Massenausflüsse in Form von Sternwinden und Supernovaexplosionen, das sogenannte Feedback. Diese Arbeit verbreitert die empirische Basis für ein besseres Verständnis der Entwicklung, Entstehung und des Feedbacks massereicher Sterne bei niedriger Metallizität, wie sie auch im frühen Universum herrschte, wesentlich. Hierfür wurden die Daten von zwei großen spektroskopischen Beobachtungskampagnen in der Großen (LMC) und in der Kleinen Magellanschen Wolke (SMC) - beides Galaxien mit erniedrigter Metallizität - mittels des Non-LTE Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) Model Atmosphere Codes quantitativ analysiert, um wesentliche Stern-, Wind- und Feedbackparameter sowie ihre statistische Verteilung zu bestimmen und damit ein globales Bild der massereichen Sterne und ihrer Wechselwirkung mit der Umgebung zu erhalten. Diese Analysen stützen sich hauptsächlich auf Spektren aus dem optischen Bereich, die mit dem Fibre Large Array Multi Element Spectrograph (FLAMES) am Very Large Telescope (VLT) von ~ 500 OBSternen in den Magellanschen Wolken aufgenommen worden, ergänzt durch UV-Spektren aus den Archiven verschiedener UV-Satelliten. Die zwei repräsentativen jungen Sternpopulationen, die untersucht wurden, gehören zur Superbubble N206 in der LMC beziehungsweise zur Supergiant Shell SMC-SGS 1 im Wing der SMC. Die analysierte Stichprobe des N206-Komplexes umfasst alle heißen massereichen Sterne vom Typ OB, Of, und Wolf-Rayet, wobei letztere weit entwickelt und durch starke Sternwinde gekennzeichnet sind. Auf Basis unsere Analysen fanden wir heraus, dass der Komplex seit 30 Mio. Jahren mehrere Sternentstehungsepisoden durchlief. Die räumliche Altersverteilung dieser Sterne über den Komplex weist möglicherweise auf getriggerte Sternentstehung infolge der Ausdehnung der Superbubble hin. Drei sehr massereiche, junge Of-Sterne in dieser Region dominieren das ionisierende und mechanische Feedback unter hunderten von anderen OBSternen in der Region. Die SMC hat eine noch niedrigere Metallizität als die LMC, was sich u.a. auch in der Sternentwicklung niederschlagen sollte. Daher wurde mittels der Daten der Spektralanalysen der Supergiant Shell SMC-SGS 1 in der SMC zusammen mit weiteren Daten aus der Literatur das am dichtesten besiedelte Hertzsprung-Russell-Diagramm der massereichen Sterne in der SMC erstellt. Der Vergleich mit Sternentwicklungsrechnungen suggeriert eine Zweiteilung der Entwicklungswege massereicher Sterne in der SMC. Dabei scheint die gemessene Rotation der Sterne überraschenderweise keinen großen Einfluss zu haben. Wir vermuten daher, dass die Masse und Metallizität der Sterne zusammen hauptverantwortlich für die beobachtete Zweiteilung sind. Desweiteren konnte erstmalig auf einer breiten Datenbasis aufbauend die Korrelation zwischen Metallizität und Stärke von OB-Sternwinden etabliert werden, allerdings sind die ermittelten Windstärken weit schwächer als vorhergesagt (Weak-Wind-Problem) und in Sternentwicklungsrechnungen verwendet. Die Alter und räumliche Verteilung von massereichen Sternen zeigen, dass Sternentstehung seit über 100 Mio. Jahren in der ruhigen Region niedriger Dichte in der SMC eher stochastisch als sequenziell voranschreitet und höher ist als von Messungen diffuser Hα-Emission abgeleitet wurde. Das Feedback in dieser Region wird aufgrund der schwachen Sternwinde durch Supernovae bestimmt, während die Ionization der gesamten Region durch einen einzigen sehr heißen und leuchtkräftigen Wolf-Rayet-Stern dominiert wird. Die niedrige Feedbackrate in metallarmen Sternpopulationen scheint für die Größe und das Überleben von Molekülwolken förderlich zu sein, sodass Sternentstehungsepisoden über einen längeren Zeitraum ablaufen. Solch ausgedehnte Sternentstehung kann dazu führen, dass es eine fortwährende Quelle von ionisierenden Photonen gibt, welche in das zirkumgalaktische Medium durch Löcher oder Kanäle entweichen können, die durch Supernovae erzeugt worden. Diese Studie regt an, dass Sternentstehungsregionen mit langer Geschichte ihre Spuren im umgebenden ISM auch bei niedriger Metallizität hinterlassen werden. Die zukünftigen großräumigen Spektroskopiestudien von weiter entfernten Galaxien mit noch geringeren Metallizitäten können weitere Einsichten in unser derzeitiges Verständnis von massereichen Sternen bringen.…
|Author:
|Varsha RamachandranORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432455
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43245
|Subtitle (English):
|quantitative spectroscopy of OB stars in the Magellanic Clouds
|Advisor:
|Wolf-Rainer Hamann
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/08/06
|Release Date:
|2019/09/04
|Tag:
|Spektroskopie; Sternentstehung; Sternentwicklung; Sternfeedback; massive Sterne
massive stars; spectroscopy; star formation; stellar evolution; stellar feedback
|Pagenumber:
|291
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|MSC Classification:
|85-XX ASTRONOMY AND ASTROPHYSICS (For celestial mechanics, see 70F15)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht