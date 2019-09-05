The goal of this thesis is to broaden the empirical basis for a better, comprehensive understanding of massive star evolution, star formation and feedback at low metallicity. Low metallicity massive stars are a key to understand the early universe. Quantitative information on metal-poor massive stars was sparse before. The quantitative spectroscopic studies of massive star populations associated with large-scale ISM structures were not performed at low metallicity before, but are important to investigate star-formation histories and feedback in detail. Much of this work relies on spectroscopic observations with VLT-FLAMES of ~500 OB stars in the Magellanic Clouds. When available, the optical spectroscopy was complemented by UV spectra from the HST, IUE, and FUSE archives. The two representative young stellar populations that have been studied are associated with the superbubble N 206 in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) and with the supergiant shell SMC-SGS 1 in the Wing of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), respectively. We performed

The goal of this thesis is to broaden the empirical basis for a better, comprehensive understanding of massive star evolution, star formation and feedback at low metallicity. Low metallicity massive stars are a key to understand the early universe. Quantitative information on metal-poor massive stars was sparse before. The quantitative spectroscopic studies of massive star populations associated with large-scale ISM structures were not performed at low metallicity before, but are important to investigate star-formation histories and feedback in detail. Much of this work relies on spectroscopic observations with VLT-FLAMES of ~500 OB stars in the Magellanic Clouds. When available, the optical spectroscopy was complemented by UV spectra from the HST, IUE, and FUSE archives. The two representative young stellar populations that have been studied are associated with the superbubble N 206 in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) and with the supergiant shell SMC-SGS 1 in the Wing of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), respectively. We performed spectroscopic analyses of the massive stars using the nonLTE Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) model atmosphere code. We estimated the stellar, wind, and feedback parameters of the individual massive stars and established their statistical distributions. The mass-loss rates of N206 OB stars are consistent with theoretical expectations for LMC metallicity. The most massive and youngest stars show nitrogen enrichment at their surface and are found to be slower rotators than the rest of the sample. The N 206 complex has undergone star formation episodes since more than 30 Myr, with a current star formation rate higher than average in the LMC. The spatial age distribution of stars across the complex possibly indicates triggered star formation due to the expansion of the superbubble. Three very massive, young Of stars in the region dominate the ionizing and mechanical feedback among hundreds of other OB stars in the sample. The current stellar wind feedback rate from the two WR stars in the complex is comparable to that released by the whole OB sample. We see only a minor fraction of this stellar wind feedback converted into X-ray emission. In this LMC complex, stellar winds and supernovae equally contribute to the total energy feedback, which eventually powered the central superbubble. However, the total energy input accumulated over the time scale of the superbubble significantly exceeds the observed energy content of the complex. The lack of energy along with the morphology of the complex suggests a leakage of hot gas from the superbubble. With a detailed spectroscopic study of massive stars in SMC-SGS 1, we provide the stellar and wind parameters of a large sample of OB stars at low metallicity, including those in the lower mass-range. The stellar rotation velocities show a broad, tentatively bimodal distribution, with Be stars being among the fastest. A few very luminous O stars are found close to the main sequence, while all other, slightly evolved stars obey a strict luminosity limit. Considering additional massive stars in evolved stages, with published parameters and located all over the SMC, essentially confirms this picture. The comparison with single-star evolutionary tracks suggests a dichotomy in the fate of massive stars in the SMC. Only stars with an initial mass below 30 solar masses seem to evolve from the main sequence to the cool side of the HRD to become a red supergiant and to explode as type II-P supernova. In contrast, more massive stars appear to stay always hot and might evolve quasi chemically homogeneously, finally collapsing to relatively massive black holes. However, we find no indication that chemical mixing is correlated with rapid rotation. We measured the key parameters of stellar feedback and established the links between the rates of star formation and supernovae. Our study demonstrates that in metal-poor environments stellar feedback is dominated by core-collapse supernovae in combination with winds and ionizing radiation supplied by a few of the most massive stars. We found indications of the stochastic mode of star formation, where the resulting stellar population is fully capable of producing large-scale structures such as the supergiant shell SMC-SGS 1 in the Wing. The low level of feedback in metal-poor stellar populations allows star formation episodes to persist over long timescales. Our study showcases the importance of quantitative spectroscopy of massive stars with adequate stellar-atmosphere models in order to understand star-formation, evolution, and feedback. The stellar population analyses in the LMC and SMC make us understand that massive stars and their impact can be very different depending on their environment. Obviously, due to their different metallicity, the massive stars in the LMC and the SMC follow different evolutionary paths. Their winds differ significantly, and the key feedback agents are different. As a consequence, the star formation can proceed in different modes.

