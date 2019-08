Development and application of genetic networks for engineering photo-controlled proteins

Light-switchable proteins are being used increasingly to understand and manipulate complex molecular systems. The success of this approach has fueled the development of tailored photo-switchable proteins, to enable targeted molecular events to be studied using light. The development of novel photo-switchable tools has to date largely relied on rational design. Complementing this approach with directed evolution would be expected to facilitate these efforts. Directed evolution, however, has been relatively infrequently used to develop photo-switchable proteins due to the challenge presented by high-throughput evaluation of switchable protein activity. This thesis describes the development of two genetic circuits that can be used to evaluate libraries of switchable proteins, enabling optimization of both the on- and off-states. A screening system is described, which permits detection of DNA-binding activity based on conditional expression of a fluorescent protein. In addition, a tunable selection system is presented, which allows for

Light-switchable proteins are being used increasingly to understand and manipulate complex molecular systems. The success of this approach has fueled the development of tailored photo-switchable proteins, to enable targeted molecular events to be studied using light. The development of novel photo-switchable tools has to date largely relied on rational design. Complementing this approach with directed evolution would be expected to facilitate these efforts. Directed evolution, however, has been relatively infrequently used to develop photo-switchable proteins due to the challenge presented by high-throughput evaluation of switchable protein activity. This thesis describes the development of two genetic circuits that can be used to evaluate libraries of switchable proteins, enabling optimization of both the on- and off-states. A screening system is described, which permits detection of DNA-binding activity based on conditional expression of a fluorescent protein. In addition, a tunable selection system is presented, which allows for the targeted selection of protein-protein interactions of a desired affinity range. This thesis additionally describes the development and characterization of a synthetic protein that was designed to investigate chromophore reconstitution in photoactive yellow protein (PYP), a promising scaffold for engineering photo-controlled protein tools.

