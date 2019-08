Das Zusammenspiel von Geschlecht und sozialer Herkunft im Bildungserfolg und in den beruflichen Aspirationen

Research on educational success in Germany has shown the existence of different educational inequalities. Besides social origin, the role of gender has become a much debated and researched issue. Although there is a large amount of studies on social inequalities and gender inequalities, little attention has been paid to the interaction of gender and social origin with regard to educational success. Therefore, the objective of this dissertation was to advance a systematic understanding of multidimensional inequalities regarding educational success by examining the interplay between gender and socio-economic status (SES). Two research questions were addressed by four studies. Firstly, the interplay of gender and SES regarding different aspects of educational success as well as occupational aspirations was investigated (studies 1-3). Secondly, the association between parental gender beliefs and their child’s educational success as well as the association between parental gender beliefs and family background was examined (study 4). All

Research on educational success in Germany has shown the existence of different educational inequalities. Besides social origin, the role of gender has become a much debated and researched issue. Although there is a large amount of studies on social inequalities and gender inequalities, little attention has been paid to the interaction of gender and social origin with regard to educational success. Therefore, the objective of this dissertation was to advance a systematic understanding of multidimensional inequalities regarding educational success by examining the interplay between gender and socio-economic status (SES). Two research questions were addressed by four studies. Firstly, the interplay of gender and SES regarding different aspects of educational success as well as occupational aspirations was investigated (studies 1-3). Secondly, the association between parental gender beliefs and their child’s educational success as well as the association between parental gender beliefs and family background was examined (study 4). All in all, the results of the four studies indicated an interaction between gender and SES in educational success as well as in occupational aspirations, although the effects were relatively small. Contrary to societal beliefs of math as a ‘male’ subject, the results indicate that the often cited gender differences in mathematical competences are not innate but can be influenced. Besides, the results correlate with theories that underline the importance of socialization context for the development of boys’ and girls’ abilities and aspirations as well as the international variability of gender differences in school outcomes.

