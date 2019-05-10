The significance of clay minerals in active fault zones

The habilitation thesis presented here includes results from several studies dealing with fluid-rock interactions and rock deformation processes in active fault zones. The focus in all of these studies is on the influence of clay minerals on the geochemical and the hydro-mechanical behavior of the fault rocks. The research was conducted on rock cores and cuttings from four scientific drilling projects at the San Andreas Fault (USA), the Nankai Trough subduction zone and the Japan Trench subduction zone (Japan), as well as the Alpine Fault in New Zealand. These ICDP (International Continental Scientific Drilling Program) and IODP (International Ocean Discovery Program) funded projects were all conducted with the aim to monitor and better understand earthquakes. Chapter 1 contains a short introduction to the topic with basic principles and objectives regarding the research approach. Chapter 2 describes the state of the art in clay mineral and fault zone science, gives a short description of the individual drilling projects and their

The habilitation thesis presented here includes results from several studies dealing with fluid-rock interactions and rock deformation processes in active fault zones. The focus in all of these studies is on the influence of clay minerals on the geochemical and the hydro-mechanical behavior of the fault rocks. The research was conducted on rock cores and cuttings from four scientific drilling projects at the San Andreas Fault (USA), the Nankai Trough subduction zone and the Japan Trench subduction zone (Japan), as well as the Alpine Fault in New Zealand. These ICDP (International Continental Scientific Drilling Program) and IODP (International Ocean Discovery Program) funded projects were all conducted with the aim to monitor and better understand earthquakes. Chapter 1 contains a short introduction to the topic with basic principles and objectives regarding the research approach. Chapter 2 describes the state of the art in clay mineral and fault zone science, gives a short description of the individual drilling projects and their locations on which the research was based, and summarizes the most important analytical methods used. Chapter 3 comprises ten peer-reviewed publications that are connected thematically and methodologically. The papers were published in the years 2006-2015, and additional related publications including myself as co-author are given in the literature list. The ten publications address different questions concerning the formation of clay minerals and processes of fluid-rock interaction in active fault zones. Six papers contain results from the SAFOD drilling project, USA (San Andreas Fault Observatory at Depth), with the main focus on fluid-rock interaction processes in fault rocks and the formation and location of clay minerals. Three publications report on research from the NanTroSEIZE drilling project (Nankai Trough Seismogenic Zone Experiment) and the JFAST drilling project (Japan Trench Fast Drilling Project). Both projects are situated in Japan. Here, the swelling behavior of smectite clay minerals in relation to changing environmental conditions (e.g. temperature and/or humidity) was investigated. The last publication included here concerns a study from the DFDP project (Deep Fault Drilling Project) in New Zealand, where I investigated the deformation of clay minerals on the context of the hydro-mechanical behavior of the fault zone rocks. I was first author in nine of the publications and in charge of the project preparation, measurements and data analyses, and the completion of the manuscript. As co-author on the other publication I was responsible for electronmicroscopy analyses (SEM and TEM) and their interpretation. The key results from the publications in Chapter 3 are discussed in Chapter 4 with additional considerations from more recent papers. Following the major theses in Chapter 5, Chapter 6 highlights a future research project in clay mineralogy research at the GFZ. An appendix includes more detailed descriptions of the laboratory equipment and lists of all publications, conference contributions and teaching courses and modules.

