Getting a Yes

  • This paper studies how the request for a favor has to be devised in order to maximize its chance of success. We present results from a mini-dictator game, in which the recipient can send a free-form text message to the dictator before the latter decides. We find that putting effort into the message, writing in a humorous way and mentioning reasons why the money is needed pays off. Additionally, we find differences in the behavior of male and female dictators. Only men react positively to efficiency arguments, while only women react to messages that emphasize the dictator’s power and responsibility.

Author:Lisa Bruttel, Florian Stolley, Verena Utikal
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427638
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42763
ISSN:2628-653X
Parent Title (German):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (German):An Experiment on the Power of Asking
Series (Serial Number):CEPA Discussion Papers (2)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/29
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/04/29
Tag:communication; dictator game; experiment; inequality; text analysis
Issue:2
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL Classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C9 Design of Experiments / C91 Laboratory, Individual Behavior
D Microeconomics / D6 Welfare Economics / D63 Equity, Justice, Inequality, and Other Normative Criteria and Measurement
D Microeconomics / D6 Welfare Economics / D64 Altruism
D Microeconomics / D8 Information, Knowledge, and Uncertainty / D83 Search; Learning; Information and Knowledge; Communication; Belief
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

