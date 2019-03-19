Modellierung und Optimierung von Bürgerdiensten am Beispiel der Stadt Landshut
Modeling and optimization of civil services on the example of the city of Landshut
- Die Projektierung und Abwicklung sowie die statische und dynamische Analyse von Geschäftsprozessen im Bereich des Verwaltens und Regierens auf kommunaler, Länder- wie auch Bundesebene mit Hilfe von Informations- und Kommunikationstechniken beschäftigen Politiker und Strategen für Informationstechnologie ebenso wie die Öffentlichkeit seit Langem. Der hieraus entstandene Begriff E-Government wurde in der Folge aus den unterschiedlichsten technischen, politischen und semantischen Blickrichtungen beleuchtet. Die vorliegende Arbeit konzentriert sich dabei auf zwei Schwerpunktthemen: • Das erste Schwerpunktthema behandelt den Entwurf eines hierarchischen Architekturmodells, für welches sieben hierarchische Schichten identifiziert werden können. Diese erscheinen notwendig, aber auch hinreichend, um den allgemeinen Fall zu beschreiben. Den Hintergrund hierfür liefert die langjährige Prozess- und Verwaltungserfahrung als Leiter der EDV-Abteilung der Stadtverwaltung Landshut, eine kreisfreie Stadt mit rund 69.000 EinwohnernDie Projektierung und Abwicklung sowie die statische und dynamische Analyse von Geschäftsprozessen im Bereich des Verwaltens und Regierens auf kommunaler, Länder- wie auch Bundesebene mit Hilfe von Informations- und Kommunikationstechniken beschäftigen Politiker und Strategen für Informationstechnologie ebenso wie die Öffentlichkeit seit Langem. Der hieraus entstandene Begriff E-Government wurde in der Folge aus den unterschiedlichsten technischen, politischen und semantischen Blickrichtungen beleuchtet. Die vorliegende Arbeit konzentriert sich dabei auf zwei Schwerpunktthemen: • Das erste Schwerpunktthema behandelt den Entwurf eines hierarchischen Architekturmodells, für welches sieben hierarchische Schichten identifiziert werden können. Diese erscheinen notwendig, aber auch hinreichend, um den allgemeinen Fall zu beschreiben. Den Hintergrund hierfür liefert die langjährige Prozess- und Verwaltungserfahrung als Leiter der EDV-Abteilung der Stadtverwaltung Landshut, eine kreisfreie Stadt mit rund 69.000 Einwohnern im Nordosten von München. Sie steht als Repräsentant für viele Verwaltungsvorgänge in der Bundesrepublik Deutschland und ist dennoch als Analyseobjekt in der Gesamtkomplexität und Prozessquantität überschaubar. Somit können aus der Analyse sämtlicher Kernabläufe statische und dynamische Strukturen extrahiert und abstrakt modelliert werden. Die Schwerpunkte liegen in der Darstellung der vorhandenen Bedienabläufe in einer Kommune. Die Transformation der Bedienanforderung in einem hierarchischen System, die Darstellung der Kontroll- und der Operationszustände in allen Schichten wie auch die Strategie der Fehlererkennung und Fehlerbehebung schaffen eine transparente Basis für umfassende Restrukturierungen und Optimierungen. Für die Modellierung wurde FMC-eCS eingesetzt, eine am Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GmbH (HPI) im Fachgebiet Kommunikationssysteme entwickelte Methodik zur Modellierung zustandsdiskreter Systeme unter Berücksichtigung möglicher Inkonsistenzen (Betreuer: Prof. Dr.-Ing. Werner Zorn [ZW07a, ZW07b]). • Das zweite Schwerpunktthema widmet sich der quantitativen Modellierung und Optimierung von E-Government-Bediensystemen, welche am Beispiel des Bürgerbüros der Stadt Landshut im Zeitraum 2008 bis 2015 durchgeführt wurden. Dies erfolgt auf Basis einer kontinuierlichen Betriebsdatenerfassung mit aufwendiger Vorverarbeitung zur Extrahierung mathematisch beschreibbarer Wahrscheinlichkeitsverteilungen. Der hieraus entwickelte Dienstplan wurde hinsichtlich der erzielbaren Optimierungen im dauerhaften Echteinsatz verifiziert. [ZW07a] Zorn, Werner: «FMC-QE A New Approach in Quantitative Modeling», Vortrag anlässlich: MSV'07- The 2007 International Conference on Modeling, Simulation and Visualization Methods WorldComp2007, Las Vegas, 28.6.2007. [ZW07b] Zorn, Werner: «FMC-QE, A New Approach in Quantitative Modeling», Veröffentlichung, Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik an der Universität Potsdam, 28.6.2007.…
- The project development and implementation as well as the static and dynamic analysis of business processes in the context of administration and governance on a municipal, federal state or national level by information and communication technology, has concerned the media along with politicians and strategists for information technology as well as the general public for a long time. The here-from defined term of E-Government has been examined as the focal point of discussion from most diverse technical, political and semantic perspectives. The present work focuses on two main topics: • The first main topic approaches the development of a hierarchical architecture model for which seven hierarchical layers can be identified. These seem to be necessary as well as sufficient to describe the general case. The background is provided by the long-term processual and administrative experience as head of the IT department at the municipality of Landshut, an independent city with 69.000 inhabitants located in the north-east ofThe project development and implementation as well as the static and dynamic analysis of business processes in the context of administration and governance on a municipal, federal state or national level by information and communication technology, has concerned the media along with politicians and strategists for information technology as well as the general public for a long time. The here-from defined term of E-Government has been examined as the focal point of discussion from most diverse technical, political and semantic perspectives. The present work focuses on two main topics: • The first main topic approaches the development of a hierarchical architecture model for which seven hierarchical layers can be identified. These seem to be necessary as well as sufficient to describe the general case. The background is provided by the long-term processual and administrative experience as head of the IT department at the municipality of Landshut, an independent city with 69.000 inhabitants located in the north-east of Munich. It is representative of many administrative processes in the Federal Republic of Germany, but nonetheless still manageable concerning its complexity and quantity of processes. Therefore, static and dynamic structures can be extracted from the analysis of all core workflows and modelled abstractly. The emphases lie on the description of the existing operating procedures in a municipality. The transformation of the operating requirements in a hierarchical system, the modeling of the control and operational states within all layers, as well as the strategy of error recognition and troubleshooting create a transparent basis for extensive restructuring and optimisation. For modeling was used FMC-eCS, a methodology for the description of state discrete systems, developed at the Hasso-Plattner-Institute for Software Systems Engineering (HPI) in the subject area of communication systems. Furthermore inconsistent system statuses are taken into consideration (advisor: Prof. Dr.-Ing. Werner Zorn [ZW02, …, ZW10]). • The second main topic focuses on the quantitative modeling and optimisation of the E-Government process chain at Landshut´s Citizens Advice Bureau (2008 up to 2015). This is based on a continuous data acquisition with sophisticated pre-processing to extract mathematically describable probability distributions. The derivation of a duty roster for actual application and a quality control conclusively verify the developed stochastic method.…
|Author:
|Reinhard HöllererGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-425986
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42598
|Referee:
|Werner ZornGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Hans-Gert GräbeORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Werner Zorn
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/02/16
|Release Date:
|2019/03/19
|Tag:
|E-Government; Modellierung; Optimierung
eGovernment; modeling; optimization
|Pagenumber:
|xii, 244
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|ST 660
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht