Modellierung und Optimierung von Bürgerdiensten am Beispiel der Stadt Landshut

The project development and implementation as well as the static and dynamic analysis of business processes in the context of administration and governance on a municipal, federal state or national level by information and communication technology, has concerned the media along with politicians and strategists for information technology as well as the general public for a long time. The here-from defined term of E-Government has been examined as the focal point of discussion from most diverse technical, political and semantic perspectives. The present work focuses on two main topics: • The first main topic approaches the development of a hierarchical architecture model for which seven hierarchical layers can be identified. These seem to be necessary as well as sufficient to describe the general case. The background is provided by the long-term processual and administrative experience as head of the IT department at the municipality of Landshut, an independent city with 69.000 inhabitants located in the north-east of Munich. It is representative of many administrative processes in the Federal Republic of Germany, but nonetheless still manageable concerning its complexity and quantity of processes. Therefore, static and dynamic structures can be extracted from the analysis of all core workflows and modelled abstractly. The emphases lie on the description of the existing operating procedures in a municipality. The transformation of the operating requirements in a hierarchical system, the modeling of the control and operational states within all layers, as well as the strategy of error recognition and troubleshooting create a transparent basis for extensive restructuring and optimisation. For modeling was used FMC-eCS, a methodology for the description of state discrete systems, developed at the Hasso-Plattner-Institute for Software Systems Engineering (HPI) in the subject area of communication systems. Furthermore inconsistent system statuses are taken into consideration (advisor: Prof. Dr.-Ing. Werner Zorn [ZW02, …, ZW10]). • The second main topic focuses on the quantitative modeling and optimisation of the E-Government process chain at Landshut´s Citizens Advice Bureau (2008 up to 2015). This is based on a continuous data acquisition with sophisticated pre-processing to extract mathematically describable probability distributions. The derivation of a duty roster for actual application and a quality control conclusively verify the developed stochastic method.

