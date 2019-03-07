Impact of Hillslope Thermokarst on the Nearshore Carbon Budget Along the Yukon Coast, Canada
- Veränderungen im thermalen Regime des Permafrosts verursachen Störungen der Erdoberfläche. Diese Veränderungen werden durch die in der Arktis seit Jahrzehnten ansteigenden Temperaturen verstärkt. Thermokarst ist ein Prozess, welcher die Erdoberfläche durch Schmelzen von Grundeis, oder Auftauen von Permafrost absacken lässt, wodurch charakteristische Landformen entstehen. Thermokarst ist vor allem entlang von Hängen weit verbreitet und die Anzahl der damit verbundenen Landformen in der Arktis steigt stetig an. Dieser Prozess mobilisiert große Mengen an Material, welche in Richtung Meer transportiert oder entlang von Hängen akkumuliert werden. Während entlang von Hängen auftretender Thermokarst terrestrische sowie aquatische Ökosysteme stark verändert, ist dessen Einfluss auf regionaler Skala zurzeit noch Gegenstand der Forschung. In dieser Arbeit quantifizieren wir die Auswirkungen von Thermokarstprozessen entlang von Hängen auf die umliegenden Ökosysteme der küstennahen Täler und Nahküstenbereiche entlang der YukonVeränderungen im thermalen Regime des Permafrosts verursachen Störungen der Erdoberfläche. Diese Veränderungen werden durch die in der Arktis seit Jahrzehnten ansteigenden Temperaturen verstärkt. Thermokarst ist ein Prozess, welcher die Erdoberfläche durch Schmelzen von Grundeis, oder Auftauen von Permafrost absacken lässt, wodurch charakteristische Landformen entstehen. Thermokarst ist vor allem entlang von Hängen weit verbreitet und die Anzahl der damit verbundenen Landformen in der Arktis steigt stetig an. Dieser Prozess mobilisiert große Mengen an Material, welche in Richtung Meer transportiert oder entlang von Hängen akkumuliert werden. Während entlang von Hängen auftretender Thermokarst terrestrische sowie aquatische Ökosysteme stark verändert, ist dessen Einfluss auf regionaler Skala zurzeit noch Gegenstand der Forschung. In dieser Arbeit quantifizieren wir die Auswirkungen von Thermokarstprozessen entlang von Hängen auf die umliegenden Ökosysteme der küstennahen Täler und Nahküstenbereiche entlang der Yukon Küste in Kanada. Mittels überwachtem maschinellen Lernen haben wir geomorphische Faktoren identifiziert, welche die Entwicklung von retrogressiven Auftaurutschungen (RTS) begünstigen. RTS sind eine Erscheinungsform von Thermokarst entlang von Hängen. Die Küstengeomorphologie, sowie der Grundeistyp und -inhalt sind die wesentlichen bestimmenden Faktoren für das Auftreten von RTS. Wir haben Luftbildaufnahmen und Satellitenbilder genutzt, um die Evolution von RTS im Zeitraum von 1952 bis 2011 zu verfolgen. Während dieser Zeit ist die Anzahl und Ausdehnung von RTS linear angestiegen. Wir zeigen, dass 56% der RTS welche entlang der Küste in 2011 identifiziert wurden, 16.6 × 106 m3 an Material erodiert haben. Hiervon wurden 45% durch Küstenprozesse entlang der Küste transportiert. RTS tragen wesentlich zu dem Kohlenstoff-Budget des Nahküstenbereiches bei: 17% der in 2011 identifizierten RTS, haben 0.6% des organischen Kohlenstoffes transportiert, welcher durch Küstenerosion entlang der Yukon Küste jährlich freigesetzt wird. Um den Einfluss von Thermokarst entlang von Hängen auf das terrestrische Ökosystem zu beurteilen, haben wir die räumliche Verteilung von organischem Bodenkohlenstoff und Stickstoff (SOC, TN) entlang von Hangprofilen in drei arktischen Tälern analysiert.Wir weisen auf eine hohe räumliche Variabilität in der Verteilung von SOC und TN hin, welche auf komplexe Bodenprozesse zurückzuführen ist, welche entlang von Hängen auftreten. Thermokarst entlang von Hängen hat einen großen Einfluss auf die Degradierung von organischem Material und die Speicherung von SOC und TN.…
- In ice-rich permafrost regions, changes in the permafrost thermal regime cause surface disturbances. These changes are amplified by the increase in air temperatures recorded in the Arctic in the past decades. Thermokarst is a process that leads to surface subsidence and formation of characteristic landforms following thawing of ice-rich permafrost or melting of massive ice. Thermokarst is widespread on hillslopes and the number of associated landforms is increasing in the Arctic. Through this process large amounts of material are eroded and transported to the sea or accumulate along hillslopes. While hillslope thermokarst modifies terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, there is limited understanding of its environmental impact at a regional scale. In this thesis we quantify the environmental impacts of hillslope thermokarst on the valley and nearshore ecosystems along the Yukon Coast, Canada. Using supervised machine learning, we identified geomorphic factors that favour the development of coastal retrogressive thaw slump (RTS), one ofIn ice-rich permafrost regions, changes in the permafrost thermal regime cause surface disturbances. These changes are amplified by the increase in air temperatures recorded in the Arctic in the past decades. Thermokarst is a process that leads to surface subsidence and formation of characteristic landforms following thawing of ice-rich permafrost or melting of massive ice. Thermokarst is widespread on hillslopes and the number of associated landforms is increasing in the Arctic. Through this process large amounts of material are eroded and transported to the sea or accumulate along hillslopes. While hillslope thermokarst modifies terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, there is limited understanding of its environmental impact at a regional scale. In this thesis we quantify the environmental impacts of hillslope thermokarst on the valley and nearshore ecosystems along the Yukon Coast, Canada. Using supervised machine learning, we identified geomorphic factors that favour the development of coastal retrogressive thaw slump (RTS), one of the most dynamic hillslope thermokarst landform. Coastal geomorphology and ground ice type and content play a major role in RTS occurrence. Using aerial photographs and satellite imagery, we traced the evolution of RTSs between 1952 and 2011. During this time, the number and areal coverage of RTSs increased by 73%. RTSs eroded and partly released to the nearshore zone organic carbon contained in millions of cubic meters of material. Our results show that 56% of the RTSs identified along the coast in 2011 have eroded 16.6 × 10^6 m3 of material; a large part (45%) was transported alongshore due to coastal processes. Moreover, we show that RTSs are a major contributor to the carbon budget in the nearshore ecosystem: 17% of the coastal RTSs identified in 2011 contributed annually up to 0.6% of the organic carbon released by coastal retreat along the Yukon Coast. To assess the impact of hillslope thermokarst on the terrestrial ecosystem, we measured the spatial distribution of soil organic carbon (SOC) and total nitrogen (TN) along hillslopes in three Arctic valleys. We highlight the high spatial variability in the distribution of SOC and TN in the valleys. This distribution is caused by complex soil processes occurring along the hillslopes. Hillslope thermokarst impacts the degradation of organic matter and affects the storage of SOC and TN.…
- Le changement climatique est la cause de la dégradation rapide du pergélisol à travers les régions arctiques et subarctiques. Cette dégradation s’exprime par des changements dans la taille, l’abondance et la structure des glissements rétrogressifs dus au dégel (GRD) et autres processus de pente thermokarstiques. Ces processus d’érosion des pentes contribuent au transport de sédiments vers l’Océan Arctique. Bien que l’impact des processus thermokarstiques sur les écosystèmes terrestres et aquatiques soit reconnu, il n’y a toujours pas d’étude qui quantifie leurs impacts sur les écosystèmes côtiers de l’Arctique. Dans cette thèse, nous quantifions les impacts des thermokarstes de pente dans les vallées et le long de la côte du Yukon, Canada. Nous avons utilisé des méthodes statistiques telles que les arbres de classification et les régressions logistiques pour identifier les facteurs qui favorisent le développement des GRD, un des modelés de dégradation du pergélisol le plus actif. LaLe changement climatique est la cause de la dégradation rapide du pergélisol à travers les régions arctiques et subarctiques. Cette dégradation s’exprime par des changements dans la taille, l’abondance et la structure des glissements rétrogressifs dus au dégel (GRD) et autres processus de pente thermokarstiques. Ces processus d’érosion des pentes contribuent au transport de sédiments vers l’Océan Arctique. Bien que l’impact des processus thermokarstiques sur les écosystèmes terrestres et aquatiques soit reconnu, il n’y a toujours pas d’étude qui quantifie leurs impacts sur les écosystèmes côtiers de l’Arctique. Dans cette thèse, nous quantifions les impacts des thermokarstes de pente dans les vallées et le long de la côte du Yukon, Canada. Nous avons utilisé des méthodes statistiques telles que les arbres de classification et les régressions logistiques pour identifier les facteurs qui favorisent le développement des GRD, un des modelés de dégradation du pergélisol le plus actif. La géomorphologie côtière ainsi que la nature et la quantité de glace dans le sol jouent un rôle prépondérant dans le développement des GRD. En utilisant des images satellite et des photos aériennes, nous avons suivi l’évolution des glissements rétrogressifs dus au dégel entre 1952 et 2011. Sur cette période, le nombre et l’étendue des GRD ont augmenté de 73% le long de la côte du Yukon. Les GRD ont érodé et partiellement relâché dans l’océan du carbon organic contenu dans des millions de mètres cubes de sédiments. Nos résultats montrent que 56% des GRD identifiés le long de la côte en 2011 ont érodé 16.6 × 106 m3 de sédiments; 45% a été transporté dans l’océan. De plus, notre étude montre que les GRD ont un rôle majeur sur le budget du carbone dans les milieux côtiers : 17% des GRD identifiés en 2011 ont relâché 0.6% du carbone érodé annuellement du fait de l’érosion côtière. Nous avons aussi étudié la dégradation du pergélisol le long des pentes des vallées périglaciaires, dans l’objectif de comprendre leurs impacts sur les sols et sur les stocks de carbone et d’azote. Nos résultats montrent qu’il y a une grande variabilité dans la distribution du carbone et de l’azote dans les vallées. Ces disparités sont causées par de complexes processus thermiques au niveau des sols. Les processus de pente thermokarstiques ont un impact important sur la dégradation de la matière organique dans les sols et affectent le stockage du carbone et de l’azote dans les régions Arctiques de pergélisol.…
|Justine Lucille RamageORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-421867
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42186
|Hugues Lantuit, Peter Kuhry
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/10/11
|2019/03/07
|Bodenkohlenstoff; Kohlenstoff-Budget; Permafrost; retrogressiven Auftaurutschungen; thermoerosion; thermokarst
carbon budget; permafrost; retrogressive thaw slump; soil organic carbon; thermoerosion; thermokarst
|xvii, 103
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht