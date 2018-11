Ionic liquid precursors for multicomponent inorganic nanomaterials

Health effects, attributed to the environmental pollution resulted from using solvents such as benzene, are relatively unexplored among petroleum workers, personal use, and laboratory researchers. Solvents can cause various health problems, such as neurotoxicity, immunotoxicity, and carcinogenicity. As such it can be absorbed via epidermal or respiratory into the human body resulting in interacting with molecules that are responsible for biochemical and physiological processes of the brain. Owing to the ever-growing demand for finding a solution, an Ionic liquid can use as an alternative solvent. Ionic liquids are salts in a liquid state at low temperature (below 100 C), or even at room temperature. Ionic liquids impart a unique architectural platform, which has been interesting because of their unusual properties that can be tuned by simple ways such as mixing two ionic liquids. Ionic liquids not only used as reaction solvents but they became a key developing for novel applications based on their thermal stability, electric

Health effects, attributed to the environmental pollution resulted from using solvents such as benzene, are relatively unexplored among petroleum workers, personal use, and laboratory researchers. Solvents can cause various health problems, such as neurotoxicity, immunotoxicity, and carcinogenicity. As such it can be absorbed via epidermal or respiratory into the human body resulting in interacting with molecules that are responsible for biochemical and physiological processes of the brain. Owing to the ever-growing demand for finding a solution, an Ionic liquid can use as an alternative solvent. Ionic liquids are salts in a liquid state at low temperature (below 100 C), or even at room temperature. Ionic liquids impart a unique architectural platform, which has been interesting because of their unusual properties that can be tuned by simple ways such as mixing two ionic liquids. Ionic liquids not only used as reaction solvents but they became a key developing for novel applications based on their thermal stability, electric conductivity with very low vapor pressure in contrast to the conventional solvents. In this study, ionic liquids were used as a solvent and reactant at the same time for the novel nanomaterials synthesis for different applications including solar cells, gas sensors, and water splitting. The field of ionic liquids continues to grow, and become one of the most important branches of science. It appears to be at a point where research and industry can work together in a new way of thinking for green chemistry and sustainable production.

…