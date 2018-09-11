Like versus dislike
- As Facebook's Like-button has become ubiquitous, it is the purpose of this research to investigate (1) whether Likes serve as a signal of a product's or service's quality and (2) how the introduction of a Dislike-button would alter perceptions. Following a qualitative study, we conducted an experiment in which 653 participants were presented with website screenshots featuring varying levels of Likes and Dislikes. The results indicate that the theoretical framing of Likes as a Signal is valid and that people do perceive the quality of products and services as superior when they are associated with more Likes. Signaling also explains the counter-intuitive finding that Dislikes can have a positive effect on people's quality perceptions. Results are discussed with respect to theory and practical implications.
