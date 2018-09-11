Like versus dislike

Schließen

  • As Facebook's Like-button has become ubiquitous, it is the purpose of this research to investigate (1) whether Likes serve as a signal of a product's or service's quality and (2) how the introduction of a Dislike-button would alter perceptions. Following a qualitative study, we conducted an experiment in which 653 participants were presented with website screenshots featuring varying levels of Likes and Dislikes. The results indicate that the theoretical framing of Likes as a Signal is valid and that people do perceive the quality of products and services as superior when they are associated with more Likes. Signaling also explains the counter-intuitive finding that Dislikes can have a positive effect on people's quality perceptions. Results are discussed with respect to theory and practical implications.

Metadaten
Author:Valentin Schöndienst, Florian Kulzer, Oliver GüntherORCiDGND
URL:http://www.scopus.com/inward/record.url?eid=2-s2.0-84886484949&partnerID=MN8TOARS
Parent Title (English):International Conference on Information Systems : (ICIS 2012)
Subtitle (English):How Facebook's like-button influences people's perception of product and service quality
Publisher:Curran
Place of publication:Red Hook
Document Type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2012
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/09/11
First Page:439
Last Page:454
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

