Novel pre-stack data confinement and selection for magnetotelluric data processing and its application to data of the Eastern Karoo Basin, South Africa

Magnetotellurics (MT) is a geophysical method that is able to image the electrical conductivity structure of the subsurface by recording time series of natural electromagnetic (EM) field variations. During the data processing these time series are divided into small segments and for each segment spectral values are computed which are typically averaged in a statistical manner to obtain MT transfer functions. Unfortunately, the presence of man-made EM noise sources often deteriorates a significant amount of the recorded time series resulting in disturbed transfer functions. Many advanced processing techniques, e.g. robust statistics, pre-stack data selection or remote reference, have been developed to tackle this problem. The first two techniques reduce the amount of outliers and noise in the data whereas the latter approach removes noise by using data from another MT station. However, especially in populated regions the data processing is still quite challenging even with these approaches. In this thesis, I present two novel pre-stack data confinement and selection criteria for the detection of outliers and noise affected data based on (i) a distance measure of each data segment with regard to the entire sample distribution and (ii) the evaluation of the magnetic polarisation direction of all segments. The first criterion is able to remove data points that scatter around the desired MT distribution and furthermore it can, under some circumstances, even reject complete data cluster originating from noise sources. The second criterion eliminates data points caused by a strongly polarised magnetic signal. Both criteria have been successfully applied to many stations with different noise contaminations showing that they can significantly improve the transfer function estimation. The novel criteria were used to evaluate a MT data set from the Eastern Karoo Basin in South Africa. The corresponding field experiment is part of an extensive research programme to collect information of the current e.g. geological setting in this region prior to a potential shale gas exploitation. The aim was to investigate whether a three-dimensional (3D) inversion of the newly measured data fosters a more realistic mapping of physical properties of the target horizon. For this purpose, a comprehensive 3D model was derived by using all available data. In a second step, I analysed parameters of the target horizon, e.g. its conductivity, that are proxies for physical properties such as thermal maturity and porosity.

