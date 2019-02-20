Der neueste Geist des Kapitalismus
The newest spirit of capitalism
- Der neueste Geist des Kapitalismus beschreibt das heutige Mobilisierungs- und Rechtfertigungsregime, welches uns immer wieder dazu bringt, unsere Arbeitskraft zu verwerten und uns täglich ins kapitalistische Hamsterrad zu begeben. Der alte Geist des Kapitalismus, nach dem Fleiß, Disziplin und Sparsamkeit zum gesellschaftlichen Aufstieg führen, trägt längst nicht mehr. Auch reine Selbstverwirklichung, der Anspruch auf Flexibilität und flache Hierarchien reicht nicht mehr aus, um insbesondere gut qualifizierte Menschen zur Arbeit zu motivieren. Der neueste Geist des Kapitalismus hingegen ist das Produkt der tiefen Subjektivierung und Verinnerlichung des Neoliberalismus. Es geht um beständige berufliche und private Optimierung sowie ein umfassendes Nutzendenken. Glücklich zu sein, ist nicht mehr nur eine Option, sondern es gibt den normativen Anspruch, glücklich sein zu sollen. Das Leistungsprinzip wird aktiv bejaht und Leistungsgerechtigkeit eingefordert. Die Bewältigung von Komplexität wird zum Metathema. Der Anspruch aufDer neueste Geist des Kapitalismus beschreibt das heutige Mobilisierungs- und Rechtfertigungsregime, welches uns immer wieder dazu bringt, unsere Arbeitskraft zu verwerten und uns täglich ins kapitalistische Hamsterrad zu begeben. Der alte Geist des Kapitalismus, nach dem Fleiß, Disziplin und Sparsamkeit zum gesellschaftlichen Aufstieg führen, trägt längst nicht mehr. Auch reine Selbstverwirklichung, der Anspruch auf Flexibilität und flache Hierarchien reicht nicht mehr aus, um insbesondere gut qualifizierte Menschen zur Arbeit zu motivieren. Der neueste Geist des Kapitalismus hingegen ist das Produkt der tiefen Subjektivierung und Verinnerlichung des Neoliberalismus. Es geht um beständige berufliche und private Optimierung sowie ein umfassendes Nutzendenken. Glücklich zu sein, ist nicht mehr nur eine Option, sondern es gibt den normativen Anspruch, glücklich sein zu sollen. Das Leistungsprinzip wird aktiv bejaht und Leistungsgerechtigkeit eingefordert. Die Bewältigung von Komplexität wird zum Metathema. Der Anspruch auf Distinktion, insbesondere auch gegenüber „Minderleisten“ nimmt zu. Die Welt wird zunehmend durch die Brille von Zahlen und Statistiken betrachtet, und Key Performance Indicators werden zu ständigen Wegbegleitern. Das Leben wird, verstärkt durch die sozialen Netzwerke, zunehmend zu einer performativen Bühne, die zugleich dem Networking dient. In der Konsequenz der beständigen Optimierung wird es jedoch immer schwerer, zur Ruhe zu kommen. Dieser neueste Geist des Kapitalismus, dieser umfassende Optimierungsanspruch, hat jedoch gravierende Konsequenzen. Zu den manifesten Pathologien des neuesten Geistes gehören gestiegene Raten von Depressionen, Burn-out und Angststörungen. Gesellschaftlich spreizt sich die soziale Schere immer mehr anhand der Fähigkeit, Komplexität bewältigen zu können, was viele Verlierer und prekäre Gewinner produziert. Daher wird dieser neueste Geist des Kapitalismus sozialkritisch, künstlerkritisch und ideologiekritisch hinterfragt. Die Rolle der Gewerkschaften als der Zentralinstitution der Sozialkritik, die ein tatsächliches Gegengewicht zum neuesten Geist des Kapitalismus bieten kann, wird kontrovers diskutiert. Und es wird aufgezeigt: chillen ist die neue Subversion.…
- The newest spirit of capitalism elaborates the current capitalistic mobilisation and justification regime which repeatedly leads us tot he commodification of our workforce. The old weberian protestant spirit of capitalismus, that industriousness, discipline and economicalness lead to societal, doesn't work any longer. Also pure self-actualization, the claim for flexibility and flat hierarchies is no longer sufficient to motivate especially high potential to work. The newest spirit of capitalism, on the contrary, is the historic product of a deep subjectivation and internalization of neoliberalism. The newest spirit of capitalism is about permanent occupational and private optimization and and ubiquotous thinking in utilitarian categories. Being happy is no longer an option, but a normative approach that has to be fulfilled. Performance is highly approved and performance justice becomes actively demanded. Coping with complexity becomes the most important issue. The need for distinction, especially against low performers, isThe newest spirit of capitalism elaborates the current capitalistic mobilisation and justification regime which repeatedly leads us tot he commodification of our workforce. The old weberian protestant spirit of capitalismus, that industriousness, discipline and economicalness lead to societal, doesn't work any longer. Also pure self-actualization, the claim for flexibility and flat hierarchies is no longer sufficient to motivate especially high potential to work. The newest spirit of capitalism, on the contrary, is the historic product of a deep subjectivation and internalization of neoliberalism. The newest spirit of capitalism is about permanent occupational and private optimization and and ubiquotous thinking in utilitarian categories. Being happy is no longer an option, but a normative approach that has to be fulfilled. Performance is highly approved and performance justice becomes actively demanded. Coping with complexity becomes the most important issue. The need for distinction, especially against low performers, is increasing. The world is considered more and more by numbers and statistics. Key performance indicators become common fellow-travellers. Life becomes, supported by the new opportunities of social medias, a performative stage. Being on the stage also helps in networking. As a consequence of the permanent optimization logic, it becomes more and more difficult to come to rest. The newest spirit of capitalism, this ubiquotous optimization approach, has aggravating consequences. Some oft he pathologies of the newest spirit of capitalism are the increasing rates of depressions, burnout and anxiety disorders. Dependent on the capability to cope with complexity, social differences are increasing, and there are then many losers and few precarious winners. Therefore the newest spirit of capitalism becomes scrutinized from a social critical, artistic critical and ideology critical perspective. The role of trade unions as the central institution of the social critique will be discussed controversially, because trade unions could be an effective counterweight against the newest spirit of capitalism. Finally, it will be shown that: to chill is the new subversion.…
