Der neueste Geist des Kapitalismus

The newest spirit of capitalism elaborates the current capitalistic mobilisation and justification regime which repeatedly leads us tot he commodification of our workforce. The old weberian protestant spirit of capitalismus, that industriousness, discipline and economicalness lead to societal, doesn't work any longer. Also pure self-actualization, the claim for flexibility and flat hierarchies is no longer sufficient to motivate especially high potential to work. The newest spirit of capitalism, on the contrary, is the historic product of a deep subjectivation and internalization of neoliberalism. The newest spirit of capitalism is about permanent occupational and private optimization and and ubiquotous thinking in utilitarian categories. Being happy is no longer an option, but a normative approach that has to be fulfilled. Performance is highly approved and performance justice becomes actively demanded. Coping with complexity becomes the most important issue. The need for distinction, especially against low performers, is

The newest spirit of capitalism elaborates the current capitalistic mobilisation and justification regime which repeatedly leads us tot he commodification of our workforce. The old weberian protestant spirit of capitalismus, that industriousness, discipline and economicalness lead to societal, doesn't work any longer. Also pure self-actualization, the claim for flexibility and flat hierarchies is no longer sufficient to motivate especially high potential to work. The newest spirit of capitalism, on the contrary, is the historic product of a deep subjectivation and internalization of neoliberalism. The newest spirit of capitalism is about permanent occupational and private optimization and and ubiquotous thinking in utilitarian categories. Being happy is no longer an option, but a normative approach that has to be fulfilled. Performance is highly approved and performance justice becomes actively demanded. Coping with complexity becomes the most important issue. The need for distinction, especially against low performers, is increasing. The world is considered more and more by numbers and statistics. Key performance indicators become common fellow-travellers. Life becomes, supported by the new opportunities of social medias, a performative stage. Being on the stage also helps in networking. As a consequence of the permanent optimization logic, it becomes more and more difficult to come to rest. The newest spirit of capitalism, this ubiquotous optimization approach, has aggravating consequences. Some oft he pathologies of the newest spirit of capitalism are the increasing rates of depressions, burnout and anxiety disorders. Dependent on the capability to cope with complexity, social differences are increasing, and there are then many losers and few precarious winners. Therefore the newest spirit of capitalism becomes scrutinized from a social critical, artistic critical and ideology critical perspective. The role of trade unions as the central institution of the social critique will be discussed controversially, because trade unions could be an effective counterweight against the newest spirit of capitalism. Finally, it will be shown that: to chill is the new subversion.

…