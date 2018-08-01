Be Creative, Now!
Sei jetzt kreativ!
Purpose – This thesis set out to explore, describe, and evaluate the reality behind the rhetoric of freedom and control in the context of creativity. The overarching subject is concerned with the relationship between creativity, freedom, and control, considering freedom is also seen as an element of control to manage creativity. Design/methodology/approach – In-depth qualitative data gathered from at two innovative start-ups. Two ethnographic studies were conducted. The data are based on participatory observations, interviews, and secondary sources, each of which included a three months field study and a total of 41 interviews from both organizations. Findings – The thesis provides explanations for the practice of freedom and the control of creativity within organizations and expands the existing theory of neo-normative control. The findings indicate that organizations use complex control systems that allow a high degree of freedom that paradoxically leads to more control. Freedom is a cover of control, which in turn leads to creativity. Covert control even results in the responsibility to be creative outside working hours. Practical implications – Organizations, which rely on creativity might use the results of this thesis. Positive workplace control of creativity provides both freedom and structure for creative work. While freedom leads to organizational members being more motivated and committing themselves more strongly to their and the organization's goals, and a specific structure also helps to provide the requirements for creativity. Originality/value – The thesis provides an insight into an approach to workplace control, which has mostly neglected in creativity research and proposes a modified concept of neo-normative control. It serves to provide a further understanding of freedom for creativity and to challenge the liberal claims of new control forms.
Relevanz – Diese Dissertation hat das Ziel zu erforschen, zu beschreiben und zu bewerten, wie Freiheit als Kontrollform für Kreativität in Organisationen instrumentalisiert werden kann. Die Arbeit untersucht das Verhältnis von Kreativität, Freiheit und Kontrolle. Dabei wird Freiheit auch als eine Form der Kontrolle zur Einflussnahme auf Kreativität gesehen. Methode – Ausführliche qualitative Daten wurden in jeweils dreimonatigen Feldstudien, in zwei innovativen Start-ups erhoben. Für die beiden ethnographischen Studien wurden insgesamt 41 Interviews geführt. Ergänzt wurden die Daten aus den Interviews durch Feldbeobachtungen und Sekundärquellen. Resultate – Die Dissertation liefert Erklärungen für die Instrumentalisierung von Freiheit um Kreativität zu kontrollieren und erweitert die bestehende Theorie der neo-normativen Kontrolle. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass Organisationen komplexe Kontrollsysteme einsetzen, die einen hohen Freiheitsgrad erlauben, der paradoxerweise zu mehr Kontrolle führt. Freiheit wird dadurch zu einer verdeckten Kontrolle, die wiederum zu mehr Kreativität führt. Diese verdeckte Kontrolle kann sogar zu der Verantwortung führen, außerhalb der Arbeitszeit kreativ sein zu müssen. Implikationen – Die Ergebnisse sind relevant für Organisationen die Kreativität brauchen. Eine kreativitätsunterstützende Kontrolle bietet sowohl Freiheit, als auch Struktur. Die Freiheit führt dazu, dass die Mitglieder der Organisation motivierter sind und sich stärker für ihre und die Ziele der Organisation engagieren. Eine spezifische Struktur hilft, die Voraussetzungen für Kreativität zu schaffen und die Mitarbeiter zu entlasten, indem ihre Arbeitszeit reguliert wird. Originalität – Die Dissertation gibt einen neuartigen Einblick in die Arbeitsplatzkontrolle, die in der Kreativitätsforschung meist vernachlässigt wurde und ein modifiziertes Konzept der neo-normativen Kontrolle vorschlägt. Die Forschungsarbeit dient dazu, ein breiteres Verständnis für die Wechselbeziehung von Freiheit und Kreativität zu schaffen und stellt gleichzeitig die liberalen Ansprüche neuer Kontrollformen in Frage.
|Frederik KraftORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-414009
|The Paradox of Freedom in Organizations
|Das Paradoxon der Freiheit in Organisationen
|Katharina Hölzle
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2018
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/06/29
|2018/08/01
|Freiheit; Kreativität; Neo-normative Kontrolle; Organisationen
creativity; freedom; neo-normative control; organization
|VII, 230
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|M Business Administration and Business Economics; Marketing; Accounting
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht