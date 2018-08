Catastrophic Sediment Pulses in the Pokhara Valley, Nepal

Fluvial terraces, floodplains, and alluvial fans are the main landforms to store sediments and to decouple hillslopes from eroding mountain rivers. Such low-relief landforms are also preferred locations for humans to settle in otherwise steep and poorly accessible terrain. Abundant water and sediment as essential sources for buildings and infrastructure make these areas amenable places to live at. Yet valley floors are also prone to rare and catastrophic sedimentation that can overload river systems by abruptly increasing the volume of sediment supply, thus causing massive floodplain aggradation, lateral channel instability, and increased flooding. Some valley-fill sediments should thus record these catastrophic sediment pulses, allowing insights into their timing, magnitude, and consequences. This thesis pursues this theme and focuses on a prominent ~150 km2 valley fill in the Pokhara Valley just south of the Annapurna Massif in central Nepal. The Pokhara Valley is conspicuously broad and gentle compared to the surrounding dissected

The Pokhara Valley is conspicuously broad and gentle compared to the surrounding dissected mountain terrain, and is filled with locally more than 70 m of clastic debris. The area’s main river, Seti Khola, descends from the Annapurna Sabche Cirque at 3500-4500 m asl down to 900 m asl where it incises into this valley fill. Humans began to settle on this extensive fan surface in the 1750’s when the Trans-Himalayan trade route connected the Higher Himalayas, passing Pokhara city, with the subtropical lowlands of the Terai. High and unstable river terraces and steep gorges undermined by fast flowing rivers with highly seasonal (monsoon-driven) discharge, a high earthquake risk, and a growing population make the Pokhara Valley an ideal place to study the recent geological and geomorphic history of its sediments and the implication for natural hazard appraisals. The objective of this thesis is to quantify the timing, the sedimentologic and geomorphic processes as well as the fluvial response to a series of strong sediment pulses. I report diagnostic sedimentary archives, lithofacies of the fan terraces, their geochemical provenance, radiocarbon-age dating and the stratigraphic relationship between them. All these various and independent lines of evidence show consistently that multiple sediment pulses filled the Pokhara Valley in medieval times, most likely in connection with, if not triggered by, strong seismic ground shaking. The geomorphic and sedimentary evidence is consistent with catastrophic fluvial aggradation tied to the timing of three medieval Himalayan earthquakes in ~1100, 1255, and 1344 AD. Sediment provenance and calibrated radiocarbon-age data are the key to distinguish three individual sediment pulses, as these are not evident from their sedimentology alone. I explore various measures of adjustment and fluvial response of the river system following these massive aggradation pulses. By using proxies such as net volumetric erosion, incision and erosion rates, clast provenance on active river banks, geomorphic markers such as re-exhumed tree trunks in growth position, and knickpoint locations in tributary valleys, I estimate the response of the river network in the Pokhara Valley to earthquake disturbance over several centuries. Estimates of the removed volumes since catastrophic valley filling began, require average net sediment yields of up to 4200 t km−2 yr−1 since, rates that are consistent with those reported for Himalayan rivers. The lithological composition of active channel-bed load differs from that of local bedrock material, confirming that rivers have adjusted 30-50% depending on data of different tributary catchments, locally incising with rates of 160-220 mm yr−1. In many tributaries to the Seti Khola, most of the contemporary river loads come from a Higher Himalayan source, thus excluding local hillslopes as sources. This imbalance in sediment provenance emphasizes how the medieval sediment pulses must have rapidly traversed up to 70 km downstream to invade the downstream reaches of the tributaries up to 8 km upstream, thereby blocking the local drainage and thus reinforcing, or locally creating new, floodplain lakes still visible in the landscape today. Understanding the formation, origin, mechanism and geomorphic processes of this valley fill is crucial to understand the landscape evolution and response to catastrophic sediment pulses. Several earthquake-triggered long-runout rock-ice avalanches or catastrophic dam burst in the Higher Himalayas are the only plausible mechanisms to explain both the geomorphic and sedimentary legacy that I document here. In any case, the Pokhara Valley was most likely hit by a cascade of extremely rare processes over some two centuries starting in the early 11th century. Nowhere in the Himalayas do we find valley fills of comparable size and equally well documented depositional history, making the Pokhara Valley one of the most extensively dated valley fill in the Himalayas to date. Judging from the growing record of historic Himalayan earthquakes in Nepal that were traced and dated in fault trenches, this thesis shows that sedimentary archives can be used to directly aid reconstructions and predictions of both earthquake triggers and impacts from a sedimentary-response perspective. The knowledge about the timing, evolution, and response of the Pokhara Valley and its river system to earthquake triggered sediment pulses is important to address the seismic and geomorphic risk for the city of Pokhara. This thesis demonstrates how geomorphic evidence on catastrophic valley infill can help to independently verify paleoseismological fault-trench records and may initiate re-thinking on post-seismic hazard assessments in active mountain regions.

