Geodynamic models of plume-ridge interaction
Geodynamische Modelle der Interaktion von Plumes und Mittelozeanischen Rücken
- According to the classical plume hypothesis, mantle plumes are localized upwellings of hot, buoyant material in the Earth’s mantle. They have a typical mushroom shape, consisting of a large plume head, which is associated with the formation of voluminous flood basalts (a Large Igneous Province) and a narrow plume tail, which generates a linear, age-progressive chain of volcanic edifices (a hotspot track) as the tectonic plate migrates over the relatively stationary plume. Both plume heads and tails reshape large areas of the Earth’s surface over many tens of millions of years. However, not every plume has left an exemplary record that supports the classical hypothesis. The main objective of this thesis is therefore to study how specific hotspots have created the crustal thickness pattern attributed to their volcanic activities. The main objective of this thesis is therefore to study how specific hotspots have created the crustal thickness pattern attributed to their volcanic activities. Using regional geodynamic models, the main chapters of this thesis address the challenge of deciphering the three individual (and increasingly complex) Réunion, Iceland, and Kerguelen hotspot histories, especially focussing on the interactions between the respective plume and nearby spreading ridges. For this purpose, the mantle convection code ASPECT is used to set up three-dimensional numerical models, which consider the specific local surroundings of each plume by prescribing time-dependent boundary conditions for temperature and mantle flow. Combining reconstructed plate boundaries and plate motions, large-scale global flow velocities and an inhomogeneous lithosphere thickness distribution together with a dehydration rheology represents a novel setup for regional convection models. The model results show the crustal thickness pattern produced by the plume, which is compared to present-day topographic structures, crustal thickness estimates and age determinations of volcanic provinces associated with hotspot activity. Altogether, the model results agree well with surface observations. Moreover, the dynamic development of the plumes in the models provide explanations for the generation of smaller, yet characteristic volcanic features that were previously unexplained. Considering the present-day state of a model as a prediction for the current temperature distribution in the mantle, it cannot only be compared to observations on the surface, but also to structures in the Earth’s interior as imaged by seismic tomography. More precisely, in the case of the Réunion hotspot, the model demonstrates how the distinctive gap between the Maldives and Chagos is generated due to the combination of the ridge geometry and plume-ridge interaction. Further, the Rodrigues Ridge is formed as the surface expression of a long-distance sublithospheric flow channel between the upwelling plume and the closest ridge segment, confirming the long-standing hypothesis of Morgan (1978) for the first time in a dynamic context. The Réunion plume has been studied in connection with the seismological RHUM-RUM project, which has recently provided new seismic tomography images that yield an excellent match with the geodynamic model. Regarding the Iceland plume, the numerical model shows how plume material may have accumulated in an east-west trending corridor of thin lithosphere across Greenland and resulted in simultaneous melt generation west and east of Greenland. This provides an explanation for the extremely widespread volcanic material attributed to magma production of the Iceland hotspot and demonstrates that the model setup is also able to explain more complicated hotspot histories. The Iceland model results also agree well with newly derived seismic tomographic images. The Kerguelen hotspot has an extremely complex history and previous studies concluded that the plume might be dismembered or influenced by solitary waves in its conduit to produce the reconstructed variable melt production rate. The geodynamic model, however, shows that a constant plume influx can result in a variable magma production rate if the plume interacts with nearby mid-ocean ridges. Moreover, the Ninetyeast Ridge in the model is created by on-ridge activities, while the Kerguelen plume was located beneath the Australian plate. This is also a contrast to earlier studies, which described the Ninetyeast Ridge as the result of the Indian plate passing over the plume. Furthermore, the Amsterdam-Saint Paul Plateau in the model is the result of plume material flowing from the upwelling toward the Southeast Indian Ridge, whereas previous geochemical studies attributed that volcanic province to a separate deep plume. In summary, the three case studies presented in this thesis consistently highlight the importance of plume-ridge interaction in order to reconstruct the overall volcanic hotspot record as well as specific smaller features attributed to a certain hotspot. They also demonstrate that it is not necessary to attribute highly complicated properties to a specific plume in order to account for complex observations. Thus, this thesis contributes to the general understanding of plume dynamics and extends the very specific knowledge about the Réunion, Iceland, and Kerguelen mantle plumes.…
- Nach der klassischen Plume-Hypothese sind Mantelplumes lokalisierte Aufströme aus heißem, aufsteigenden Material im Erdmantel und haben eine typische pilzförmige Struktur. Sie bestehen aus einem großen Plume-Kopf, der mit der Bildung von voluminösen Flutbasalten (einer Magmatischen Großprovinz) assoziiert wird und einem engen Plume-Schlauch, der eine lineare Kette von Vulkanen mit aufsteigendem Alter (einen Hotspot-Track) erzeugt, indem die tektonische Platte über den relativ stationären Plume wandert. Sowohl Plume-Köpfe als auch Plume-Schläuche formen große Gebiete der Erdoberfläche über viele zehn Millionen Jahre um. Allerdings hat nicht jeder Plume mustergültige Spuren hinterlassen, die die klassische Hypothese unterstützen. Das Hauptziel dieser Arbeit ist daher zu untersuchen, wie ein spezifischer Hotspot den ihm zugeordneten Hotspot-Track erzeugt hat. Das Hauptziel dieser Arbeit ist daher zu untersuchen, wie ein spezifischer Hotspot den ihm zugeordneten Hotspot-Track erzeugt hat. Mit Hilfe regionaler geodynamischer Modelle stellen sich die Hauptkapitel dieser Arbeit der Herausforderung, die drei individuellen (und zunehmend komplexen) Geschichten des Réunion-, Island- und Kerguelen-Hotspots zu entschlüsseln, wobei insbesondere die Wechselwirkungen zwischen dem jeweiligen Plume und nahegelegenen Mittelozeanischen Rücken im Mittelpunkt stehen. Zu diesem Zweck wird der Mantelkonvektions-Code ASPECT verwendet, um dreidimensionale numerische Modelle zu erstellen, die die spezielle lokale Umgebung jedes Plumes berücksichtigen, indem zeitabhängige Randbedingungen für Temperatur und Mantelströmung vorgeschrieben werden. Die Kombination von rekonstruierten Plattengrenzen und Plattenbewegungen, großräumigen globalen Strömungsgeschwindigkeiten und einer inhomogenen Lithosphärendickenverteilung zusammen mit einer Dehydrierungs-Rheologie stellt eine neue Konfiguration für regionale Konvektionsmodelle dar. Die Modellergebnisse zeigen die vom Plume produzierte Verteilung von vulkanischem Material, die mit heutigen topographischen Strukturen, Schätzungen der Krustendicke und Altersbestimmungen vulkanischer Provinzen verglichen wird. Insgesamt stimmen die Modellergebnisse gut mit den Oberflächenbeobachtungen überein. Darüber hinaus liefert die dynamische Entwicklung der Plumes in den Modellen Erklärungen für die Erzeugung kleinerer, aber charakteristischer vulkanischer Strukturen, deren Herkunft bisher unerklärt war. Betrachtet man den heutigen Zustand eines Modells als Vorhersage für die aktuelle Temperaturverteilung im Mantel, kann man ihn nicht nur mit Beobachtungen an der Oberfläche vergleichen, sondern auch mit Strukturen im Erdinneren, wie sie durch seismische Tomographie abgebildet werden. Genauer gesagt zeigt das Modell im Falle des Réunion-Hotspots, wie die charakteristische Lücke zwischen den Malediven und Chagos aufgrund der Kombination der Geometrie des Mittelozeanischen Rückens und der Interaktion zwischen Plume und Rücken erzeugt wird. Des Weiteren wird der Rodrigues-Rücken als Oberflächenerscheinung eines sublithosphärischen Strömungskanals zwischen dem aufsteigenden Plume und dem nächstgelegenen Segment des Mittelozeanischen Rückens gebildet, was die langjährige Hypothese von Morgan (1978) zum ersten Mal in einem dynamischen Kontext bestätigt. Der Réunion-Plume wurde im Rahmen des seismo- logischen RHUM-RUM-Projektes untersucht, das kürzlich neue seismische Tomographiebilder ergeben hat, die eine exzellente Übereinstimmung mit dem geodynamischen Modell aufweisen. Was den Island-Plume betrifft, so zeigt das numerische Modell, wie sich Plume-Material in einem von Ost nach West verlaufenden Korridor dünner Lithosphäre in Grönland angesammelt haben könnte und zu einer gleichzeitigen Schmelzerzeugung westlich und östlich von Grönland geführt hat. Dies erklärt das extrem weit verbreitete vulkanische Material, das der Magmaproduktion des Island-Hotspots zugeschrieben wird, und demonstriert, dass der Modell-Aufbau auch kompliziertere Hotspot-Geschichten erklären kann. Die Ergebnisse des Island-Modells stimmen ebenfalls gut mit neu erzeugten seismischen Tomographiebildern überein. Der Kerguelen-Hotspot hat eine äußerst komplexe Geschichte und frühere Studien kamen zu dem Schluss, dass der Plume eine zerrissene Struktur oder durch einzelne Wellen im Schlauch beeinflusst sein könnte, um die rekonstruierte variable Schmelzproduktionsrate zu erzeugen. Das geodynamische Modell zeigt jedoch, dass ein konstanter Plume-Einstrom zu einer variablen Magmaproduktionsrate führen kann, wenn der Plume mit nahegelegenen mittelozeanischen Rücken interagiert. Darüber hinaus wird der Neunzig-Grad-Ost-Rücken im Modell am Mittelozeanischen Rücken erschaffen, während der Kerguelen-Plume unter der australischen Platte lag. Dies steht auch im Gegensatz zu früheren Studien, die den Neunzig-Grad-Ost-Rücken als Ergebnis der über den Plume wandernden indischen Platte beschrieben haben. Darüber hinaus ist das Amsterdam-Saint Paul-Plateau im Modell das Ergebnis von Plume-Material, das von der Aufstiegsregion in Richtung des Südostindischen Rückens fließt, wohingegen frühere geochemische Studien diese vulkanische Provinz einem separaten tiefen Plume zugeschrieben haben. Zusammenfassend verdeutlichen die drei in dieser Arbeit präsentierten Fallstudien die Bedeutung der Interaktion zwischen Plume und Mittelozeanischen Rücken für die Rekonstruktion der Verteilung des gesamten vom Hotspot erzeugten vulkanischen Materials sowie von spezifischen kleineren Strukturen, die einem bestimmten Hotspot zugeordnet sind. Es wird auch gezeigt, dass es nicht notwendig ist, einem bestimmten Plume hochkomplizierte Eigenschaften zuzuschreiben, um komplexe Beobachtungen zu erklären. Somit trägt diese Arbeit zum allgemeinen Verständnis der Dynamik von Plumes bei und erweitert das sehr spezifische Wissen über die Réunion-, Island-, und Kerguelen-Mantelplumes.…
|Eva BredowORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-411732
|case studies of the Réunion, Iceland and Kerguelen mantle plumes
|Fallstudien der Réunion-, Island- und Kerguelen-Mantleplumes
|Bernhard Steinberger
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/06/04
|2018/06/20
|Island; Kerguelen; Mantleplumes; Plume-Rücken Interaktion; Réunion; geodynamische Modelle
Iceland; Kerguelen; Réunion; geodynamic models; mantle plumes; plume-ridge interaction
|104
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht