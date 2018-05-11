Biokompatible superparamagnetische Nanopartikel
- Magnetische Eisenoxidnanopartikel werden bereits seit geraumer Zeit erfolgreich als MRT-Kontrastmittel in der klinischen Bildgebung eingesetzt. Durch Optimierung der magnetischen Eigenschaften der Nanopartikel kann die Aussagekraft von MR-Aufnahmen verbessert und somit der diagnostische Wert einer MR-Anwendung weiter erhöht werden. Neben der Verbesserung bestehender Verfahren wird die bildgebende Diagnostik ebenso durch die Entwicklung neuer Verfahren, wie dem Magnetic Particle Imaging, vorangetrieben. Da hierbei das Messsignal von den magnetischen Nanopartikeln selbst erzeugt wird, birgt das MPI einen enormen Vorteil hinsichtlich der Sensitivität bei gleichzeitig hoher zeitlicher und räumlicher Auflösung. Da es aktuell jedoch keinen kommerziell vertriebenen in vivo-tauglichen MPI-Tracer gibt, besteht ein dringender Bedarf an geeigneten innovativen Tracermaterialien. Daraus resultierte die Motivation dieser Arbeit biokompatible und superparamagnetische Eisenoxidnanopartikel für den Einsatz als in vivo-Diagnostikum insbesondere imMagnetische Eisenoxidnanopartikel werden bereits seit geraumer Zeit erfolgreich als MRT-Kontrastmittel in der klinischen Bildgebung eingesetzt. Durch Optimierung der magnetischen Eigenschaften der Nanopartikel kann die Aussagekraft von MR-Aufnahmen verbessert und somit der diagnostische Wert einer MR-Anwendung weiter erhöht werden. Neben der Verbesserung bestehender Verfahren wird die bildgebende Diagnostik ebenso durch die Entwicklung neuer Verfahren, wie dem Magnetic Particle Imaging, vorangetrieben. Da hierbei das Messsignal von den magnetischen Nanopartikeln selbst erzeugt wird, birgt das MPI einen enormen Vorteil hinsichtlich der Sensitivität bei gleichzeitig hoher zeitlicher und räumlicher Auflösung. Da es aktuell jedoch keinen kommerziell vertriebenen in vivo-tauglichen MPI-Tracer gibt, besteht ein dringender Bedarf an geeigneten innovativen Tracermaterialien. Daraus resultierte die Motivation dieser Arbeit biokompatible und superparamagnetische Eisenoxidnanopartikel für den Einsatz als in vivo-Diagnostikum insbesondere im Magnetic Particle Imaging zu entwickeln. Auch wenn der Fokus auf der Tracerentwicklung für das MPI lag, wurde ebenso die MR-Performance bewertet, da geeignete Partikel somit alternativ oder zusätzlich als MR-Kontrastmittel mit verbesserten Kontrasteigenschaften eingesetzt werden könnten. Die Synthese der Eisenoxidnanopartikel erfolgte über die partielle Oxidation von gefälltem Eisen(II)-hydroxid und Green Rust sowie eine diffusionskontrollierte Kopräzipitation in einem Hydrogel. Mit der partiellen Oxidation von Eisen(II)-hydroxid und Green Rust konnten erfolgreich biokompatible und über lange Zeit stabile Eisenoxidnanopartikel synthetisiert werden. Zudem wurden geeignete Methoden zur Formulierung und Sterilisierung etabliert, wodurch zahlreiche Voraussetzungen für eine Anwendung als in vivo-Diagnostikum geschaffen wurden. Weiterhin ist auf Grundlage der MPS-Performance eine hervorragende Eignung dieser Partikel als MPI-Tracer zu erwarten, wodurch die Weiterentwicklung der MPI-Technologie maßgeblich vorangetrieben werden könnte. Die Bestimmung der NMR-Relaxivitäten sowie ein initialer in vivo-Versuch zeigten zudem das große Potential der formulierten Nanopartikelsuspensionen als MRT-Kontrastmittel. Die Modifizierung der Partikeloberfläche ermöglicht ferner die Herstellung zielgerichteter Nanopartikel sowie die Markierung von Zellen, wodurch das mögliche Anwendungsspektrum maßgeblich erweitert wurde. Im zweiten Teil wurden Partikel durch eine diffusionskontrollierte Kopräzipitation im Hydrogel, wobei es sich um eine bioinspirierte Modifikation der klassischen Kopräzipitation handelt, synthetisiert, wodurch Partikel mit einer durchschnittlichen Kristallitgröße von 24 nm generiert werden konnten. Die Bestimmung der MPS- und MR-Performance elektrostatisch stabilisierter Partikel ergab vielversprechende Resultate. In Vorbereitung auf die Entwicklung eines in vivo-Diagnostikums wurden die Partikel anschließend erfolgreich sterisch stabilisiert, wodurch der kolloidale Zustand in MilliQ-Wasser über lange Zeit aufrechterhalten werden konnte. Durch Zentrifugation konnten die Partikel zudem erfolgreich in verschiedene Größenfraktionen aufgetrennt werden. Dies ermöglichte die Bestimmung der idealen Aggregatgröße dieses Partikelsystems in Bezug auf die MPS-Performance.…
- Magnetic nanoparticles have long been successfully implemented in the clinic as contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Through optimization of the nanoparticles’ magnetic properties, an improvement in the resulting diagnostic images can be achieved, which in turn increases the diagnostic value of the MRI procedure. The advancement of diagnostic imaging is brought about not only through the improvement of established diagnostic techniques, but also through the development of new methodologies such as Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI). In MPI, the measured signal arises directly from the magnetic particles and, thus, the technique holds great promise in terms of sensitivity and spatial resolution. Since there are currently no commercially available MPI tracers for in vivo use, the development of optimal tracer materials that are biocompatible and, thus, suitable for in vivo application, is becoming increasingly important. Therefore, the aim of this work was to develop biocompatible superparamagnetic iron oxideMagnetic nanoparticles have long been successfully implemented in the clinic as contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Through optimization of the nanoparticles’ magnetic properties, an improvement in the resulting diagnostic images can be achieved, which in turn increases the diagnostic value of the MRI procedure. The advancement of diagnostic imaging is brought about not only through the improvement of established diagnostic techniques, but also through the development of new methodologies such as Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI). In MPI, the measured signal arises directly from the magnetic particles and, thus, the technique holds great promise in terms of sensitivity and spatial resolution. Since there are currently no commercially available MPI tracers for in vivo use, the development of optimal tracer materials that are biocompatible and, thus, suitable for in vivo application, is becoming increasingly important. Therefore, the aim of this work was to develop biocompatible superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles for application as an in vivo diagnostic agent in particular for MPI. Even though the focus lay on the development of an MPI tracer, the MR performance of the generated magnetic nanoparticles was also addressed, since such particles can be also be used as an MRI contrast agent with improved contrast efficacy. Synthesis of the superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles was performed either via partial oxidation of precipitated iron (II) hydroxide and green rust or through a diffusion-controlled co-precipitation reaction in a hydrogel. The partial oxidation synthetic route gave rise to biocompatible and colloidally stable iron oxide nanoparticles. Furthermore, suitable methods for the formulation and sterilization of these particles were developed, enabling many of the prerequisites for successful in vivo application to be addressed. The resulting outstanding magnetic particle spectra (MPS) performance of the synthesized nanoparticles enables their suitability as an effective MPI tracer, assisting the advancement of the MPI technology. Moreover, the MR relaxivity values of the particles as well as results obtained from a preliminary in vivo MRI experiment revealed the high potential of the formulated nanoparticle suspensions for application as MRI contrast agents. In addition, chemical modification of the particle surface was performed, which enables the fabrication of target-specific nanoparticles as well as magnetic labeling of certain cell types e.g. stem cells. Nanoparticle synthesis via a diffusion-controlled co-precipitation strategy in a hydrogel, which is a bioinspired modification of the classical co-precipitation reaction, resulted in particles with a mean crystal diameter of 24 nm. Measurement of the MPS and MR performances of such electrostatically-stabilized particles revealed promising results. So as to promote the development of these particles for use as in vivo diagnostic agents, the particles were sterically stabilized and were found to be colloidally stable on the long-term in aqueous solution. Through centrifugation, the particles were successfully separated in batches of varying mean particle sizes, allowing for the determination of the ideal size of this particle system in terms of the MPS performance.…
|Author:
|David HeinkeGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-945954-45-4
|Subtitle (German):
|Entwicklung von Nanopartikeln für den Einsatz als in-vivo-Diagnostikum insbesondere im Magnetic Particle Imaging
|Publisher:
|Infinite Science Publishing
|Place of publication:
|Lübeck
|Referee:
|Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/11/08
|Release Date:
|2018/05/11
|Tag:
|Eisenoxidnanopartikel; Magnetresonanztomograpgie
Magnetic Particle Imaging; magnetic resonance imaging
|Pagenumber:
|142
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|VE 9857, VH 5507, YR 2404
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Dissertation online auf dem Publikationsserver unter dem Originaltitel:
Entwicklung biokompatibler superparamagnetischer Nanopartikel für den Einsatz als in vivo-Diagnostikum insbesondere im Magnetic Particle Imaging / David Heinke
--> Onlinepublikation