Start-up subsidies for the unemployed
Gründungsförderung für Arbeitslose
- Start-up incentives targeted at unemployed individuals have become an important tool of the Active Labor Market Policy (ALMP) to fight unemployment in many countries in recent years. In contrast to traditional ALMP instruments like training measures, wage subsidies, or job creation schemes, which are aimed at reintegrating unemployed individuals into dependent employment, start-up incentives are a fundamentally different approach to ALMP, in that they intend to encourage and help unemployed individuals to exit unemployment by entering self-employment and, thus, by creating their own jobs. In this sense, start-up incentives for unemployed individuals serve not only as employment and social policy to activate job seekers and combat unemployment but also as business policy to promote entrepreneurship. The corresponding empirical literature on this topic so far has been mainly focused on the individual labor market perspective, however. The corresponding empirical literature on this topic so far has been mainly focused on the individual labor market perspective, however. The main part of the thesis at hand examines the new start-up subsidy (“Gründungszuschuss”) in Germany and consists of four empirical analyses that extend the existing evidence on start-up incentives for unemployed individuals from multiple perspectives and in the following directions: First, it provides the first impact evaluation of the new start-up subsidy in Germany. The results indicate that participation in the new start-up subsidy has significant positive and persistent effects on both reintegration into the labor market as well as the income profiles of participants, in line with previous evidence on comparable German and international programs, which emphasizes the general potential of start-up incentives as part of the broader ALMP toolset. Furthermore, a new innovative sensitivity analysis of the applied propensity score matching approach integrates findings from entrepreneurship and labor market research about the key role of an individual’s personality on start-up decision, business performance, as well as general labor market outcomes, into the impact evaluation of start-up incentives. The sensitivity analysis with regard to the inclusion and exclusion of usually unobserved personality variables reveals that differences in the estimated treatment effects are small in magnitude and mostly insignificant. Consequently, concerns about potential overestimation of treatment effects in previous evaluation studies of similar start-up incentives due to usually unobservable personality variables are less justified, as long as the set of observed control variables is sufficiently informative (Chapter 2). Second, the thesis expands our knowledge about the longer-term business performance and potential of subsidized businesses arising from the start-up subsidy program. In absolute terms, the analysis shows that a relatively high share of subsidized founders successfully survives in the market with their original businesses in the medium to long run. The subsidy also yields a “double dividend” to a certain extent in terms of additional job creation. Compared to “regular”, i.e., non-subsidized new businesses founded by non-unemployed individuals in the same quarter, however, the economic and growth-related impulses set by participants of the subsidy program are only limited with regard to employment growth, innovation activity, or investment. Further investigations of possible reasons for these differences show that differential business growth paths of subsidized founders in the longer run seem to be mainly limited by higher restrictions to access capital and by unobserved factors, such as less growth-oriented business strategies and intentions, as well as lower (subjective) entrepreneurial persistence. Taken together, the program has only limited potential as a business and entrepreneurship policy intended to induce innovation and economic growth (Chapters 3 and 4). And third, an empirical analysis on the level of German regional labor markets yields that there is a high regional variation in subsidized start-up activity relative to overall new business formation. The positive correlation between regular start-up intensity and the share among all unemployed individuals who participate in the start-up subsidy program suggests that (nascent) unemployed founders also profit from the beneficial effects of regional entrepreneurship capital. Moreover, the analysis of potential deadweight and displacement effects from an aggregated regional perspective emphasizes that the start-up subsidy for unemployed individuals represents a market intervention into existing markets, which affects incumbents and potentially produces inefficiencies and market distortions. This macro perspective deserves more attention and research in the future (Chapter 5).…
- Die Gründungsförderung für Arbeitslose ist inzwischen in vielen Ländern fester Bestandteil der Aktiven Arbeitsmarktpolitik (ALMP) zur Bekämpfung der Arbeitslosigkeit. Im Gegensatz zu traditionellen ALMP-Instrumenten wie Fortbildungs- und Qualifikationsmaßnahmen, Lohnsubventionen oder Arbeitsbeschaffungsmaßnahmen ist das Ziel der Gründungsförderung keine Wiedereingliederung der Arbeitslosen in eine abhängige Beschäftigung, sondern ein Arbeitsmarktwiedereintritt in Selbständigkeit. Somit verfolgt dieses Instrument als ALMP-Maßnahme grundsätzlich nicht nur arbeitsmarkt- und sozialpolitische Ziele, sondern stellt indirekt auch eine Politik zur allgemeinen Förderung von Entrepreneurship und Existenzgründungen dar. Die zugehörige empirische Literatur war in der Vergangenheit jedoch hauptsächlich auf individuelle Arbeitsmarkteffekte dieser Programme konzentriert. Die vorliegende Dissertation beschäftigt sich eingehend mit dem deutschen Gründungszuschuss und besteht aus vier eigenständigen empirischen Studien, die die bestehende Evidenz zu Gründungsförderprogrammen für Arbeitslose durch folgende neue Erkenntnisse aus verschiedenen Perspektiven ergänzen und erweitern: Erstens zeigt die erstmalige kausale Wirkungsanalyse des Gründungszuschusses, dass das untersuchte Programm positive und langfristig anhaltende individuelle Fördereffekte auf Arbeitsmarktreintegration und Erwerbseinkommen für teilnehmende Arbeitslose aufweist. Die sehr vorteilhaften empirischen Befunde bestätigen ähnliche nationale und internationale Ergebnisse zu vergleichbaren Programmen und setzen sich damit von den insgesamt durchwachsenen Evaluationsergebnissen traditioneller ALMP-Maßnahmen ab. Dies unterstreicht das grundsätzliche Potential der Gründungsförderung von Arbeitslosen im Rahmen des ALMP-Instrumentariums. Eine innovative Sensitivitätsanalyse des verwendeten Propensity Score Matching Ansatzes ergibt zudem, dass die Ergebnisse der Programmevaluation nur geringfügig auf die (Nicht-)Berücksichtigung von üblicherweise unbeobachteten Persönlichkeitsvariablen reagieren, deren starker Einfluss auf Gründungsentscheidungen, Unternehmensentwicklungen und Arbeitsmarkterfolge in der Literatur breit dokumentiert ist. Die Gefahr und das Ausmaß einer potentiellen Verzerrung der Ergebnisse durch das Auslassen dieser Persönlichkeitsmerkmalen ist somit bei vergleichbaren Studien grundsätzlich als eher gering einzustufen, sofern die Liste der übrigen Kontrollvariablen informativ genug ist (Kapitel 2). Zweitens zeigt die empirische Analyse der Entrepreneurship-Perspektive, dass ein hoher Anteil an den durch den Gründungszuschuss geförderten Gründungen aus Arbeitslosigkeit auch mittel- bis langfristig erfolgreich im Markt etabliert ist und eine „doppelte Dividende“ der Förderung in Form von zusätzlicher Beschäftigung in den Unternehmen in begrenztem Umfang erzielt wird. Allerdings sind die geförderten Unternehmungen im Vergleich zu „regulären“ Gründungen, die von nicht-arbeitslosen Gründerpersonen im gleichen Quartal gegründet wurden, unterdurchschnittlich innovativ, investieren weniger und setzen geringere Impulse für Wachstum. Weiterführende Untersuchungen zeigen auf, dass mögliche Gründe dafür Restriktionen bei der Kapitalbeschaffung, weniger wachstums- und innovationsorientierte Unternehmensvorhaben und -strategien, sowie eine weniger stark ausgeprägte unternehmerische (subjektive) Persistenz bei einem Teil der arbeitslosen Gründer sind. Dies impliziert, dass sich die Gründungsförderung von Arbeitslosen nur in bedingtem Maße als Entrepreneurship-Maßnahme im engeren Sinne eignet, die Wachstums- und Innovationspotenziale freisetzt (Kapitel 3 und 4). Drittens lässt sich anhand einer empirischen Analyse auf Ebene regionaler Arbeitsmärkte feststellen, dass eine hohe regionale Variation in der relativen Bedeutung der Gründungsförderung am gesamten Gründungsgeschehen besteht. Die positive Korrelation zwischen regulärer Gründungsaktivität und dem Anteil arbeitsloser Gründerpersonen an allen potentiell teilnahmeberechtigten Arbeitslosen deutet darauf hin, dass positive Effekte von regionalem Entrepreneurshipkapital auch für arbeitslose Gründerpersonen wirksam sind. Zudem zeigt die empirische Analyse potentieller Mitnahme- und Verdrängungseffekte, dass Gründungsförderungen für Arbeitslose immer auch Eingriffe in bestehende Märkte sind, die direkte Auswirkungen auf existierende Unternehmen haben. Diese Makro-Ebene insbesondere ist noch untererforscht und verdient weitere Aufmerksamkeit (Kapitel 5).…