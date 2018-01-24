Entwicklung biokompatibler superparamagnetischer Nanopartikel für den Einsatz als in vivo-Diagnostikum insbesondere im Magnetic Particle Imaging

Magnetic nanoparticles have long been successfully implemented in the clinic as contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Through optimization of the nanoparticles’ magnetic properties, an improvement in the resulting diagnostic images can be achieved, which in turn increases the diagnostic value of the MRI procedure. The advancement of diagnostic imaging is brought about not only through the improvement of established diagnostic techniques, but also through the development of new methodologies such as Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI). In MPI, the measured signal arises directly from the magnetic particles and, thus, the technique holds great promise in terms of sensitivity and spatial resolution. Since there are currently no commercially available MPI tracers for in vivo use, the development of optimal tracer materials that are biocompatible and, thus, suitable for in vivo application, is becoming increasingly important. Therefore, the aim of this work was to develop biocompatible superparamagnetic iron oxide

Magnetic nanoparticles have long been successfully implemented in the clinic as contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Through optimization of the nanoparticles’ magnetic properties, an improvement in the resulting diagnostic images can be achieved, which in turn increases the diagnostic value of the MRI procedure. The advancement of diagnostic imaging is brought about not only through the improvement of established diagnostic techniques, but also through the development of new methodologies such as Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI). In MPI, the measured signal arises directly from the magnetic particles and, thus, the technique holds great promise in terms of sensitivity and spatial resolution. Since there are currently no commercially available MPI tracers for in vivo use, the development of optimal tracer materials that are biocompatible and, thus, suitable for in vivo application, is becoming increasingly important. Therefore, the aim of this work was to develop biocompatible superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles for application as an in vivo diagnostic agent in particular for MPI. Even though the focus lay on the development of an MPI tracer, the MR performance of the generated magnetic nanoparticles was also addressed, since such particles can be also be used as an MRI contrast agent with improved contrast efficacy. Synthesis of the superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles was performed either via partial oxidation of precipitated iron (II) hydroxide and green rust or through a diffusion-controlled co-precipitation reaction in a hydrogel. The partial oxidation synthetic route gave rise to biocompatible and colloidally stable iron oxide nanoparticles. Furthermore, suitable methods for the formulation and sterilization of these particles were developed, enabling many of the prerequisites for successful in vivo application to be addressed. The resulting outstanding magnetic particle spectra (MPS) performance of the synthesized nanoparticles enables their suitability as an effective MPI tracer, assisting the advancement of the MPI technology. Moreover, the MR relaxivity values of the particles as well as results obtained from a preliminary in vivo MRI experiment revealed the high potential of the formulated nanoparticle suspensions for application as MRI contrast agents. In addition, chemical modification of the particle surface was performed, which enables the fabrication of target-specific nanoparticles as well as magnetic labeling of certain cell types e.g. stem cells. Nanoparticle synthesis via a diffusion-controlled co-precipitation strategy in a hydrogel, which is a bioinspired modification of the classical co-precipitation reaction, resulted in particles with a mean crystal diameter of 24 nm. Measurement of the MPS and MR performances of such electrostatically-stabilized particles revealed promising results. So as to promote the development of these particles for use as in vivo diagnostic agents, the particles were sterically stabilized and were found to be colloidally stable on the long-term in aqueous solution. Through centrifugation, the particles were successfully separated in batches of varying mean particle sizes, allowing for the determination of the ideal size of this particle system in terms of the MPS performance.

