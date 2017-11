Therapie der Erdnussallergie durch orale Immuntherapie

Background: Peanut (PN) allergy is one of the most common food allergies in childhood. Even very small amounts of PN can elicit severe allergic reactions in patients. PN is the most common cause of life-threatening anaphylaxis in children and adolescents. A natural oral tolerance development in patients with PN allergy is rare when compared to other food allergies in early childhood. Over the last years, a lot of research has been conducted on causal treatment options for food allergy, especially on oral immunotherapy (OIT). First small trials on OIT for PN with small sample size showed promising results. This randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study with a larger sample size aims to investigate the clinical efficacy and safety of this treatment option in children with PN allergy. In addition, effects of OIT on immunological parameters and the quality of life as well as the burden of treatment will be examined. Methods: Children aged 3-18 years with IgE-mediated PN allergy were included in the study. Before starting OIT

Background: Peanut (PN) allergy is one of the most common food allergies in childhood. Even very small amounts of PN can elicit severe allergic reactions in patients. PN is the most common cause of life-threatening anaphylaxis in children and adolescents. A natural oral tolerance development in patients with PN allergy is rare when compared to other food allergies in early childhood. Over the last years, a lot of research has been conducted on causal treatment options for food allergy, especially on oral immunotherapy (OIT). First small trials on OIT for PN with small sample size showed promising results. This randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study with a larger sample size aims to investigate the clinical efficacy and safety of this treatment option in children with PN allergy. In addition, effects of OIT on immunological parameters and the quality of life as well as the burden of treatment will be examined. Methods: Children aged 3-18 years with IgE-mediated PN allergy were included in the study. Before starting OIT an oral food challenge with PN was performed. Patients were randomly assigned (1:1) to receive verum- or placebo-OIT. Depending on the eliciting dose during the oral food challenge, OIT started with 2-120 mg PN or placebo on a daily basis. OIT-doses were gradually increased every two weeks up to a maintenance dose of at least 500 mg PN (= 125 mg PN protein, ~1 small PN) or placebo over a period of approximately 14 months. After reaching the highest dose, patients ingested the dose daily for two months at home followed by a repeated oral food challenge with PN. The primary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients in the verum- and placebo group tolerating ≥1200 mg PN at final food challenge after OIT (=„partial desensitization“). Before and after OIT a skin prick test (SPT) with PN was conducted and PN -specific IgE and IgG4-levels were measured in serum. In addition, mechanistic studies on basophil reactivity and cytokine production of T-cells were performed after stimulation with PN in vitro. Disease-specific questionnaires were used to measure quality of life before and after OIT and burden of treatment during OIT. Results: 62 patients were included in the study and randomized. After a median of 16 months on OIT 74.2% (23/32) of PN OIT subjects and only 16.1% (5/31) of placebo subjects showed a partial desensitization to PN (p<0,001). During oral food challenge after OIT, PN OIT patients tolerated a median dose of 4000 mg PN (~8 small PN) whereas placebo subjects tolerated only 80 mg PN (~1/6 small PN) (p<0.001). Almost half of the PN OIT subjects (41.9%) tolerated the highest dose of 18 g PN during final food challenge (=„complete desensitization”). There was a comparable safety profile during verum and placebo OIT regarding objective adverse events. However, subjective symptoms as oral pruritus or abdominal pain occurred significantly more often during verum OIT compared to placebo (3.7% of verum OIT-doses vs. 0.52% of placebo OIT-doses, p<0.001). Three PN OIT subjects (9.7%) and seven placebo subjects (22.6%) discontinued the study, two subjects of each group due to allergic side effects. In contrast to placebo, significant immunological changes could be shown during verum OIT with a reduction in PN-specific SPT wheal size, an increase in PN -specific IgG4-serum levels and a decrease in PN-specific cytokine production, especially of Th2-specific cytokines IL-4 and IL-5. With regard to PN-specific IgE levels and PN-specific basophil reactivity, no changes were observed during OIT. Quality of life in PN OIT children significantly improved after treatment but not in placebo. During OIT almost all children (82%) and mothers (82%) were positive about this treatment option (= low burden of treatment). Discussion: PN-OIT successfully induced desensitization in most of the PN-allergic children with a marked increase in the threshold to PN. Consequently, children will be protected from accidental reaction to PN in everyday life, leading to a significant improvement of their quality of life. OIT showed an acceptable safety profile under strict conditions of this clinical trial, with mainly mild symptoms. Clinical desensitization came along with immunological changes. However, long-term studies on PN-OIT are warranted, in order to investigate the clinical and immunological efficacy regarding a possible long-term oral tolerance induction as well as long-term safety, before this treatment option may be implemented as part of routine practice.

