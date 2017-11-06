Semantics-based automatic geospatial service composition
Semantikbasierte automatische GIS-Dienstkomposition
Although it has become common practice to build applications based on the reuse of existing components or services, technical complexity and semantic challenges constitute barriers to ensuring a successful and wide reuse of components and services. In the geospatial application domain, the barriers are self-evident due to heterogeneous geographic data, a lack of interoperability and complex analysis processes. Constructing work ows manually and discovering proper services and data that match user intents and preferences is difficult and timeconsuming especially for users who are not trained in software development. Furthermore, considering the multi-objective nature of environmental modeling for the assessment of climate change impacts and the various types of geospatial data (e.g., formats, scales, and georeferencing systems) increases the complexity challenges. Automatic service composition approaches that provide semantics-based assistance in the process of work ow design have proven to be a solution to overcome these challenges and have become a frequent demand especially by end users who are not IT experts. In this light, the major contributions of this thesis are: (i) Simplification of service reuse and workflow design of applications for climate impact analysis by following the eXtreme Model-Driven Development (XMDD) paradigm. (ii) Design of a semantic domain model for climate impact analysis applications that comprises specifically designed services, ontologies that provide domain-specific vocabulary for referring to types and services, and the input/output annotation of the services using the terms defined in the ontologies. (iii) Application of a constraint-driven method for the automatic composition of workflows for analyzing the impacts of sea-level rise. The application scenario demonstrates the impact of domain modeling decisions on the results and the performance of the synthesis algorithm.
Obwohl es gängige Praxis geworden ist, Anwendungen basierend auf der Wiederverwendung von existierenden Komponenten oder Diensten zu bauen, stellen technische Komplexität und semantische Herausforderungen Hindernisse beim Sicherstellen einer erfolgreichen und breiten Wiederverwendungen von Komponenten und Diensten. In der geowissenschaftlichen Anwendungsdomäne sind die Hindernisse durch heterogene geografische Daten, fehlende Interoperabilität und komplexe Analyseprozessen besonders offensichtlich. Workflows manuell zu konstruieren und passende Dienste und Daten zu finden, welche die Nutzerabsichten und -präferenzen abdecken, ist schwierig und zeitaufwändig besonders für Nutzer, die nicht in der Softwareentwicklung ausgebildet sind. Zudem erhöhen die verschiedenen Zielrichtungen der Umweltmodellierung für die Bewertung der Auswirkungen von Klimaänderungen und die unterschiedlichen Typen geografischer Daten (z.B. Formate, Skalierungen, und Georeferenzsysteme) die Komplexität. Automatische Dienstkompositionsansätze, die Semantik-basierte Unterstützung im Prozess des Workflowdesigns zur Verfügung stellen, haben bewiesen eine Lösung zur Bewältigung dieser Herausforderungen zu sein und sind besonders von Endnutzern, die keine IT-Experten sind, eine häufige Forderung geworden. Unter diesem Gesichtspunkt sind die Hauptbeiträge dieser Doktorarbeit: I. Vereinfachung der Wiederverwendung von Diensten und des Workflowdesigns von Klimafolgenanalysen durch Anwendung des Paradigma des eXtreme Model-Driven Development (XMDD) II. Design eines semantischen Domänenmodells für Anwendungen der Klimafolgenanalysen, welches speziell entwickelte Dienste, Ontologien (die domänen-spezifisches Vokabular zur Verfügung stellen, um Typen und Dienste zu beschreiben), und Eingabe-/Ausgabe-Annotationen der Dienste (unter Verwendung von Begriffen, die in den Ontologien definiert sind) enthält. III. Anwendungen einer Constraint-getriebenen Methode für die automatische Komposition von Workflows zum Analysieren der Auswirkungen des Meeresspiegelanstiegs. Das Anwendungsszenario demonstriert die Auswirkung von Domänenmodellierungsentscheidungen auf die Ergebnisse und die Laufzeit des Synthesealgorithmus.
|Author:
|Samih Taha Mohammed Al-AreqiORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-402616
|Advisor:
|Tiziana Margaria-Steffen
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/05/04
|Release Date:
|2017/11/06
|Tag:
|GIS-Dienstkomposition; Klimafolgenanalyse; Ontologien; Wissenschaftlichesworkflows; semantische Domänenmodellierung
climate impact analysis; geospatial services; ontologies; scientific workflows; semantic domain modeling; service composition
|Pagenumber:
|xvi, 163
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Licence (German):
