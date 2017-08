Zum Zusammenhang von Nutzung von Lerngelegenheiten, sozialer Kooperation, individuellen Determinanten und Kompetenzselbsteinschätzungen von Lehrkräften im Berufseinstieg im Allgemeinen Pflichtschulbereich in Niederösterreich

The current study concentrates on the career entry of teachers and examines all correlations between the use of learning opportunities, social cooperation, individual determinants and self-assessments of competences, which were analysed in this compilation for the first time. The literature research clarified, that the career entry is a very important phase for the job socialisation. The use of learning opportunities has not been empirically studied very often particularly not in the context of individual determinants and cooperation has mostly been studied only focusing the relevance for school. The empirical study involved 223 novice teachers from compulsory schools in Lower Austria, who must attend an obligatory supporting system in their first two years of their teaching career. This situation is unique in Austria, as only this federal state provides an obligatory career entry programme. As of 2019 there will be an induction phase for all teachers, who start their teaching career. With the help of structural equation mode

The current study concentrates on the career entry of teachers and examines all correlations between the use of learning opportunities, social cooperation, individual determinants and self-assessments of competences, which were analysed in this compilation for the first time. The literature research clarified, that the career entry is a very important phase for the job socialisation. The use of learning opportunities has not been empirically studied very often particularly not in the context of individual determinants and cooperation has mostly been studied only focusing the relevance for school. The empirical study involved 223 novice teachers from compulsory schools in Lower Austria, who must attend an obligatory supporting system in their first two years of their teaching career. This situation is unique in Austria, as only this federal state provides an obligatory career entry programme. As of 2019 there will be an induction phase for all teachers, who start their teaching career. With the help of structural equation models the correlations were analysed and it showed, that there were correlations between all component parts. At the end it was possible to deduct a new theory model for learning opportunities, which can be part of theories concerning professional development of competences and theories about learning in basic, advanced and vocational education and training.

