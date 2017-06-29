The transformation of citizenship
- This volume Boundaries of Inclusion and Exclusion examines the many different and newly emerging ways in which citizenship refers to spatial, symbolic and social boundaries. Today, in the context of citizenship we face processes of inclusion and exclusion on national and supranational level but no less on the level of groups and individuals. The book addresses these different levels and discusses processes of inclusion and exclusion with regard to spatial, social and symbolic boundaries referring to such different problems as political participation, migration, or identity with regard to religion or the EU. This book will appeal to academics working in the field of political theory, political sociology and European studies.
|978-1-138-67289-5 (print)
|978-1-315-56226-1 (online)
|Boundaries of Inclusion and Exclusion
|Routledge Taylor
|London
|Jürgen Mackert, Bryan S. Turner
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|English
|2017
|2017
|2017/06/29
|2
|199
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht