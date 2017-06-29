The transformation of citizenship

  • This volume Boundaries of Inclusion and Exclusion examines the many different and newly emerging ways in which citizenship refers to spatial, symbolic and social boundaries. Today, in the context of citizenship we face processes of inclusion and exclusion on national and supranational level but no less on the level of groups and individuals. The book addresses these different levels and discusses processes of inclusion and exclusion with regard to spatial, social and symbolic boundaries referring to such different problems as political participation, migration, or identity with regard to religion or the EU. This book will appeal to academics working in the field of political theory, political sociology and European studies.

Metadaten
ISBN:978-1-138-67289-5 (print)
ISBN:978-1-315-56226-1 (online)
Subtitle (English):Boundaries of Inclusion and Exclusion
Publisher:Routledge Taylor
Place of publication:London
Editor:Jürgen Mackert, Bryan S. Turner
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2017/06/29
Issue:2
Pagenumber:199
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

