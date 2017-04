Der Gebrauch des Perfekts im Spanischen und Deutschen

In this bachelor’s thesis, the significance and the uses of the present perfect tense in German and Spanish are comparatively examined. Due to the interaction of the functional-semantic categories temporality, aspectuality, and modality, the use of the present perfect is analyzed with respect to these categories. It is assumed that the present perfect in Spanish and German does not only differ in terms of its temporal and aspectual values, but also regarding its modal-evidential values and forms of expression. This contribution aims at highlighting the specific temporal and aspectual meanings of the present perfect tense in the respective language by comparatively analyzing them and showing to what extent the present perfect forms may function as evidential markers. The modal-evidential meaning of the present perfect plays an important role, particularly with respect to the present perfect forms in German, since there has been little research in this field. In both languages, the modal and evidential meanings of the present perfect ar

In this bachelor’s thesis, the significance and the uses of the present perfect tense in German and Spanish are comparatively examined. Due to the interaction of the functional-semantic categories temporality, aspectuality, and modality, the use of the present perfect is analyzed with respect to these categories. It is assumed that the present perfect in Spanish and German does not only differ in terms of its temporal and aspectual values, but also regarding its modal-evidential values and forms of expression. This contribution aims at highlighting the specific temporal and aspectual meanings of the present perfect tense in the respective language by comparatively analyzing them and showing to what extent the present perfect forms may function as evidential markers. The modal-evidential meaning of the present perfect plays an important role, particularly with respect to the present perfect forms in German, since there has been little research in this field. In both languages, the modal and evidential meanings of the present perfect are discussed in the written language by including the results found by RAE (2009), Wachtmeister-Bermúdez (2005), and Diewald (2011) and analyzing examples of Spanish and German press releases from CREA, Zeit Online, and Süddeutsche Zeitung. As a result of this analysis, it can be said that the present perfect may serve as an evidential marker in both languages and mark different types of evidence. The relevance of the contrastive approach is particularly pronounced in two important research areas: firstly, in the translation process as the temporal, aspectual, and modal-evidential values of the present perfect must be taken into account in the respective language, and, secondly, in foreign language didactics as the present perfect takes up different positions in the individual verbal systems.

