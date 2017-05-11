Subcultures creating culture
Subcultures creating culture
Subcultures creating culture
- The purpose of this work is to apply the methods of textual semiotics to subcultures, in particular to the little known glam subculture. Subcultures have been the main research field of the Birmingham Centre for Contemporary Cultural Studies, known for its interdisciplinary approach, and for its focus on the creative aspects of subculture. Hebdige, in particular, introduced many semiotic elements in his work, as the aberrant decoding after Eco and the cultural creativity via bricolage after Lévi-Strauss. His definition of subculture as symbolic resistance has been criticized by the following post-subcultural researchers for its abstractness and lack of cohesion. Semiotics eventually have been expelled from the set of tools used in sociology for the analysis of subcultures. Nowadays, the studies on subcultures have a strong ethnographic focus. Due to terminological proliferation and a descriptive approach, it is difficult to compare them on a common basis. Textual semiotics, through the concept of semiosphere developed by Lotman, alThe purpose of this work is to apply the methods of textual semiotics to subcultures, in particular to the little known glam subculture. Subcultures have been the main research field of the Birmingham Centre for Contemporary Cultural Studies, known for its interdisciplinary approach, and for its focus on the creative aspects of subculture. Hebdige, in particular, introduced many semiotic elements in his work, as the aberrant decoding after Eco and the cultural creativity via bricolage after Lévi-Strauss. His definition of subculture as symbolic resistance has been criticized by the following post-subcultural researchers for its abstractness and lack of cohesion. Semiotics eventually have been expelled from the set of tools used in sociology for the analysis of subcultures. Nowadays, the studies on subcultures have a strong ethnographic focus. Due to terminological proliferation and a descriptive approach, it is difficult to compare them on a common basis. Textual semiotics, through the concept of semiosphere developed by Lotman, allows to go back to the intuitions of Hebdige, organizing the semiotic elements already present in his work into a wider system of interpretation. The semiosphere offers a coherent theoretical horizon as a basis for further analysis, and a new methodological perspective focusing on the cultural. In this thesis for the first time the work of Lotman is applied to the study of a subculture.…
- In vorliegender Arbeit werden Methoden der Textsemiotik auf die Sozialwissenschaften übertragen, um durch eine gegenseitige Übersetzung zentraler Konzepte die Möglichkeit einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen den beiden Disziplinen vorzuschlagen. Das dabei entwickelte Methodendesign wird zur Analyse der noch wenig untersuchten Subkultur des Glam-Rock angewendet, um eine neue methodische Perspektivierung von Subkulturen vorzuschlagen.
|Author:
|Mara Persello
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-104891
|Subtitle (Italien):
|semiotica e studi culturali a confronto nell'interpretazione della sottocultura glam
|Subtitle (German):
|eine Konfrontation der Methoden der Semiotik und Cultural Studies zur Interpretation der Subkultur des Glam-Rock
|Subtitle (English):
|semiotics and cultural studies interpreting Glam Rock
|Advisor:
|Eva Kimminich
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|Italien
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2016/07/13
|Release Date:
|2017/05/10
|Tag:
|Glam Rock; Italien; Kultursemiotik; Semiotik; Subkultur; semiotics
Glam Rock; Italy; cultural studies; subculture
Glam Rock; Italia; semiotica; sottocultura
|Pagenumber:
|300
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|MS 3650, LS 48635, ER 730
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International