La inversiones del orden de palabras

  • Las teorías sobre el orden de las palabras del siglo XVII han encontrado mucha repercusión en las investigaciones actuales sobre la estructura de la información. No obstante, estas alusiones tienden a ser inconscientes. ¿Cómo deben evaluar los historiógrafos tales similitudes, mucho más allá de determinar su continuidad? ¿Se pueden derivar tal vez conclusiones sobre este tema complejo, que es relevante en la discusión de hoy en día, tomando en cuenta las diversas posiciones opuestas y el intenso discurso del siglo XVIII?
  • Current research on information structure resonates with many echoes of seventeenth century word order theories, though these allusions tend to be unconscious. How should we historiographers evaluate such similarities beyond merely determining the continuities? And can we perhaps derive conclusions about this complex subject relevant to today’s discussion from the opposing positions and intense discourse of the eighteenth century?

Metadaten
Author:Gerda Haßler
ISSN:1989-4554 (online)
ISSN:1139-1146 (print)
Parent Title (Spanish):Revista de Investigación Lingüística
Subtitle (Spanish):Antecedentes metodológicos de los estudios sobre la estructura informacional
Title Additional (English):Inversion of word order : methodological precursors of studies on information structure
Document Type:Contribution to a Periodical
Language:Spanish
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Contributing Corporation:Departamento de Lengua Española, Lingüística General y Traducción e Interpretación Universidad de Murcia
Release Date:2017/06/02
Tag:Word order; clarity; inversion; natural order; rationalist
Orden de las palabras; claridad; inversión; orden natural; racionalista
Volume:19
First Page:35
Last Page:60
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

