La inversiones del orden de palabras
- Las teorías sobre el orden de las palabras del siglo XVII han encontrado mucha repercusión en las investigaciones actuales sobre la estructura de la información. No obstante, estas alusiones tienden a ser inconscientes. ¿Cómo deben evaluar los historiógrafos tales similitudes, mucho más allá de determinar su continuidad? ¿Se pueden derivar tal vez conclusiones sobre este tema complejo, que es relevante en la discusión de hoy en día, tomando en cuenta las diversas posiciones opuestas y el intenso discurso del siglo XVIII?
- Current research on information structure resonates with many echoes of seventeenth century word order theories, though these allusions tend to be unconscious. How should we historiographers evaluate such similarities beyond merely determining the continuities? And can we perhaps derive conclusions about this complex subject relevant to today’s discussion from the opposing positions and intense discourse of the eighteenth century?
|Author:
|Gerda Haßler
|ISSN:
|1989-4554 (online)
|ISSN:
|1139-1146 (print)
|Parent Title (Spanish):
|Revista de Investigación Lingüística
|Subtitle (Spanish):
|Antecedentes metodológicos de los estudios sobre la estructura informacional
|Title Additional (English):
|Inversion of word order : methodological precursors of studies on information structure
|Document Type:
|Contribution to a Periodical
|Language:
|Spanish
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Contributing Corporation:
|Departamento de Lengua Española, Lingüística General y Traducción e Interpretación Universidad de Murcia
|Release Date:
|2017/06/02
|Tag:
|Word order; clarity; inversion; natural order; rationalist
Orden de las palabras; claridad; inversión; orden natural; racionalista
|Volume:
|19
|First Page:
|35
|Last Page:
|60
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
