Adam Mickiewicz : Basni w serbskich pśełožkach. - zestajał Alfred Měškank
Die vorliegende Ausgabe der „Potsdamer Beiträge zur Sorabistik – Podstupimske pśinoski k Sorabistice" Adam Mickiewicz, Gedichte in sorbischer Übersetzung, zusammengestellt von Alfred Měškank stellt den Jubiläumsband Nr. 10 unserer Serie dar. Wir sind sehr stolz darauf, die Serie herausgeben zu dürfen und vor allem darauf, das Jubiläum mit so einem würdigen Inhalt zu begehen. Adam Mickiewicz (1798-1855) gilt als der größte polnische Dichter, vergleichbar mit J. W. v. Goethe in Deutschland oder John Byron in England. Seine Werke sind in viele Sprachen übersetzt und dadurch in der ganzen Welt bekannt geworden. Bedeutende sorbische Dichter und Übersetzer, wie z.B. Jakub Bart-Ćišinski und Otto Lehmann-Wićaz haben seine Gedichte auch ins Sorbische übersetzt, doch diese Übersetzungen sind verstreut und dem heutigen Interessenten kaum zugänglich. Einige seiner bedeutsamsten Werke, besonders sein Versepos „Pan Tadeusz", sowie Teile seines dramatischen Werkes „Dziady" fanden erst in neuerer Zeit einen Übersetzer. Die vorliegende Edition, die eine Zusammenstellung aller bisher ins Sorbische/Wendische übersetzten Werke des großen polnischen Dichters der Romantik darstellt, schließt diese Lücke nun.
This edition of Adam Mickiewicz's poems in Sorbian translation, compiled by Alfred Měškank, represents the anniversary edition # 10 of our series "Potsdam Contributions to Sorabistics - Podstupimske pśinoski k Sorabistice" . We are very proud to release the series and especially flattered to celebrate the anniversary with such a worthy content. Adam Mickiewicz (1798-1855) is considered the greatest Polish poet, comparable to JW Goethe in Germany or to John Byron in England. His work has been translated into many languages, and thereby become known throughout the world. Significant Sorbian poets and translators, such as Jakub Bart-Ćišinski and Otto Lehmann-Wićaz have also translated his poems into Sorbian language, but these translations are scattered and difficult to access from today's prospective. Some of his major works, particularly his epic poem "Pan Tadeusz", as well as parts of his dramatic work "Dziady" found only recently a translator. The present edition, which is a compilation of all previously published works of the great Polish romantic poet in Sorbian/Wendish language, fills this gap now.
|Author:
|Adam Mickiewicz
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus-60508
|Series (Serial Number):
|Podstupimske pśinoski k Sorabistice = Potsdamer Beiträge zur Sorabistik (10)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2013
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2013/02/27
|Tag:
|Lyrik; Mickiewicz; niedersorbisch; polnisch; Übersetzung
Lower Sorbian; Mickiewicz; Poetry; Polish; translation
|Pagenumber:
|235
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|KO 8684
|Contributor:
|Norberg, Madlena (Hrsg.) , Kosta, Peter (Hrsg.)
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 89 Andere Literaturen / 890 Literaturen anderer Sprachen
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
In Printform erschienen im Universitätsverlag Potsdam:
Mickiewicz, Adam:
Adam Mickiewicz : basni w serbskich pseložkach / Madlena Norberg ; Peter Kosta (Hrsg.). Zestajal Alfred Meškank. - Potsdam : Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2013. - 235 S. : Ill.
(Podstupimske psinoski k sorabistice ; 10)
ISSN (print) 1615-2476
ISSN (online) 2192-1016
ISBN 978-3-86956-205-6
