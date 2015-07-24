Adam Mickiewicz : Basni w serbskich pśełožkach. - zestajał Alfred Měškank

This edition of Adam Mickiewicz’s poems in Sorbian translation, compiled by Alfred Měškank, represents the anniversary edition # 10 of our series "Potsdam Contributions to Sorabistics - Podstupimske pśinoski k Sorabistice” . We are very proud to release the series and especially flattered to celebrate the anniversary with such a worthy content. Adam Mickiewicz (1798-1855) is considered the greatest Polish poet, comparable to JW Goethe in Germany or to John Byron in England. His work has been translated into many languages, and thereby become known throughout the world. Significant Sorbian poets and translators, such as Jakub Bart-Ćišinski and Otto Lehmann-Wićaz have also translated his poems into Sorbian language, but these translations are scattered and difficult to access from today's prospective. Some of his major works, particularly his epic poem "Pan Tadeusz", as well as parts of his dramatic work "Dziady" found only recently a translator. The present edition, which is a compilation of all previously published works of the great

This edition of Adam Mickiewicz’s poems in Sorbian translation, compiled by Alfred Měškank, represents the anniversary edition # 10 of our series "Potsdam Contributions to Sorabistics - Podstupimske pśinoski k Sorabistice” . We are very proud to release the series and especially flattered to celebrate the anniversary with such a worthy content. Adam Mickiewicz (1798-1855) is considered the greatest Polish poet, comparable to JW Goethe in Germany or to John Byron in England. His work has been translated into many languages, and thereby become known throughout the world. Significant Sorbian poets and translators, such as Jakub Bart-Ćišinski and Otto Lehmann-Wićaz have also translated his poems into Sorbian language, but these translations are scattered and difficult to access from today's prospective. Some of his major works, particularly his epic poem "Pan Tadeusz", as well as parts of his dramatic work "Dziady" found only recently a translator. The present edition, which is a compilation of all previously published works of the great Polish romantic poet in Sorbian/Wendish language, fills this gap now.

