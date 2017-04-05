Experiment und Wissensvermittlung
- Alexander von Humboldt hat sich in jungen Jahren mit galvanischen Experimenten beschäftigt und die Resultate in einem umfassenden, zweibändigen Werk publiziert. Dabei zeigte er nicht nur, dass er als Experimentator und Teil der wissenschaftlichen Gemeinschaft fähig war, sich mit einem so neuen und komplexen Phänomen zu beschäftigen. Es lässt sich auch erkennen, dass er bereits in dieser frühen Schrift versuchte, das umfangreiche Wissen dem Leser zugänglich zu machen. Der Artikel betrachtet Humboldts Galvanismusschrift Versuche über die gereizte Muskel- und Nervenfaser (1797–1798) und untersucht einige Elemente wie Anhänge und Schreibstil, die Humboldt nutzte, um die umfangreichen Informationen zu ordnen und dem Leser so neben den Big Data seiner Erkenntnisse auch passende Suchfunktionen zur Verfügung zu stellen, die eine gezielte Nutzung überhaupt ermöglichen.
- In the early stages of his scientific career, Alexander von Humboldt took an interest in experiments in galvanism. He publicised the results in a two-volume work under the title Versuche über die gereizte Muskel- und Nervenfaser (Experiments on the Stimulated Muscle and Nerve Fibre) in 1797 and 1798. In this treatise, he presented himself as competent experimenter and member of the scientific community, but also demonstrated that he was capable of researching new and complex phenomena. These volumes also provide insight into his early attempts to facilitate the readers’ access to the extensive information he had compiled. This article analyses some aspects of Humboldt’s efforts to arrange his vast numbers of observations and theories, for example by means of appendices and narrative style, which he used not only to present the resulting big data collected during his research, but also to make it possible for the reader to organise and utilise this data.
- A temprana edad Alexander von Humboldt se dedicó a galvanismo. En 1797 y 1798 publicó los resultados en dos amplios volúmenes llamados Experiencias acerca del galvanismo, y en general sobre la irritacion de las fibras musculares i nerviosas (Versuche über die gereizte Muskel- und Nervenfaser). Así se presentó como experimentador inteligente y se estableció en la comunidad científica porque no sólo demostró ser capaz de dedicarse a un fenómeno tan nuevo y complejo sino también es evidente que en este tratado temprano tuvo la intención de poner al alcance de los lectores todas las informaciones coleccionadas. Este artículo analiza algunos aspectos como los apéndices y la forma de escribir que Humboldt empleó para ordenar sus numerosas observaciones y teorías. Aparte de eso, usó estos elementos para que el lector pueda organizar y utilizar sus datos por sí solo.