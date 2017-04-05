Ein unveröffentlichter Brief Alexander von Humboldts an den Buchhändler Jean-Georges Treuttel
- In der Lilly Library der Indiana University befindet sich ein kurzer unveröffentlichter Brief Alexander von Humboldts an den Buchhändler und Autor Jean-Georges Treuttel. Dieser Artikel unternimmt den Versuch, den historisch-bibliographischen Kontext des Briefes herzustellen und ihn in Humboldts wissenschaftliches Schaffen einzuordnen.
- The holdings of the Lilly Library (Indiana University) contain a short, unpublished letter written by Alexander von Humboldt to the bookseller and author, Jean-Georges Treuttel. This article attempts to establish the historical-bibliographical context of the letter and to position it in Humboldt’s scientific work.
- La Lilly Library (Indiana University) contiene en sus fondos una carta inédita de Alexander von Humboldt escrita al librero y autor Jean-Georges Treuttel. Este artículo quiere establecer el contexto histórico-bibliográfico de la carta y posicionarla en el trabajo científico de Humboldt.