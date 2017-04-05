Ein unveröffentlichter Brief Alexander von Humboldts an den Buchhändler Jean-Georges Treuttel

  • In der Lilly Library der Indiana University befindet sich ein kurzer unveröffentlichter Brief Alexander von Humboldts an den Buchhändler und Autor Jean-Georges Treuttel. Dieser Artikel unternimmt den Versuch, den historisch-bibliographischen Kontext des Briefes herzustellen und ihn in Humboldts wissenschaftliches Schaffen einzuordnen.
  • The holdings of the Lilly Library (Indiana University) contain a short, unpublished letter written by Alexander von Humboldt to the bookseller and author, Jean-Georges Treuttel. This article attempts to establish the historical-bibliographical context of the letter and to position it in Humboldt’s scientific work.
  • La Lilly Library (Indiana University) contiene en sus fondos una carta inédita de Alexander von Humboldt escrita al librero y autor Jean-Georges Treuttel. Este artículo quiere establecer el contexto histórico-bibliográfico de la carta y posicionarla en el trabajo científico de Humboldt.

Metadaten
Author:Reinhard Andress
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-98871
DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.18443/228
Document Type:Postprint
Language:German
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/04/05
Tag:Humboldt; Jean-Georges Treuttel; Korrespondenz
Pagenumber:7
First Page:3
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XVIII, 33 (2016)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

