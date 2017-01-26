MaiStep - Mainzer Schultraining zur Essstörungsprävention
MaiStep - Mainzer school training für eating disorder prevention
- Das Ziel der Doktorarbeit war die Entwicklung und Evaluation eines skillsbasierten primären Präventionsprogramms (Mainzer Schultraining zur Essstörungsprävention (MaiStep)) für partielle und manifeste Essstörungen. Dabei wurde die Wirksamkeit durch einen primären (Reduktion vorhandener Essstörungssymptome) und sekundären (assoziierte Psychopathologie) Zielparameter 3 und 12 Monate nach Durchführung des Trainings überprüft. Innerhalb der randomisiert kontrollierten Studie gab es zwei Interventionsgruppe und eine aktive Kontrollgruppe. 1.654 Jugendliche (weiblich/männlich: 781/873; mittleres Alter: 13.1±0.7; BMI: 20.0±3.5) konnten für die Studie, an zufällig ausgewählten Schulen in Rheinland-Pfalz, rekrutiert werden. Die Entwicklung des Präventionsprogramms basiert auf einem systematischen Literaturreview von 63 wissenschaftlichen Studien über die Prävention von Essstörungen im Kindes- und Jugendalter. Eine Interventionsgruppe wurde durch Psychologinnen/Psychologen und eine zweite durch Lehrkräfte angeleitet. Das in der aktiven KontrollDas Ziel der Doktorarbeit war die Entwicklung und Evaluation eines skillsbasierten primären Präventionsprogramms (Mainzer Schultraining zur Essstörungsprävention (MaiStep)) für partielle und manifeste Essstörungen. Dabei wurde die Wirksamkeit durch einen primären (Reduktion vorhandener Essstörungssymptome) und sekundären (assoziierte Psychopathologie) Zielparameter 3 und 12 Monate nach Durchführung des Trainings überprüft. Innerhalb der randomisiert kontrollierten Studie gab es zwei Interventionsgruppe und eine aktive Kontrollgruppe. 1.654 Jugendliche (weiblich/männlich: 781/873; mittleres Alter: 13.1±0.7; BMI: 20.0±3.5) konnten für die Studie, an zufällig ausgewählten Schulen in Rheinland-Pfalz, rekrutiert werden. Die Entwicklung des Präventionsprogramms basiert auf einem systematischen Literaturreview von 63 wissenschaftlichen Studien über die Prävention von Essstörungen im Kindes- und Jugendalter. Eine Interventionsgruppe wurde durch Psychologinnen/Psychologen und eine zweite durch Lehrkräfte angeleitet. Das in der aktiven Kontrollgruppe durchgeführte Sucht- bzw. Stresspräventionsprogramm wurde durch Lehrkräfte geleitet. MaiStep zeigte zur 3-Monatskatamnese keine signifikanten Effekte im Vergleich zur aktiven Kontrollgruppe. Allerdings zeigten sich nach 12 Monaten multiple signifikante Effekte zwischen den Interventions- und der aktiven Kontrollgruppe. Im Rahmen der Analyse des primären Parameters wurden in den Interventionsgruppen signifikant weniger Jugendliche mit einer partiellen Anorexia nervosa (CHI²(2) = 8.74, p = .01**) und/oder partiellen Bulimia nervosa (CHI²(2) = 7.25, p = .02*) gefunden. Im Rahmen der sekundären Zielparameter zeigten sich signifikante Veränderungen in Subskalen des Eating Disorder Inventory (EDI-2) Schlankheitsstreben (F (2, 355) = 3.94, p = .02*) und Perfektionismus (F (2, 355) = 4.19, p = .01**) sowie dem Body Image Avoidance Questionnaire (BIAQ) (F (2, 525) = 18.79, p = .01**) zwischen den Interventions- und der aktiven Kontrollgruppe. MaiStep kann somit als erfolgreiches Programm zur Reduktion von partiellen Essstörungen für die Altersgruppe der 13- 15-jährigen bezeichnet werden. Trotz unterschiedlicher Wirkmechanismen zeigten sich die Lehrkräfte im Vergleich zu den Psychologinnen/Psychologen ebenso erfolgreich in der Durchführung. Trial registration MaiStep is registered at the German Clinical Trials Register (DRKS00005050).…
- Objectives The aim of this doctoral thesis was to investigate the efficacy of a German skills-based primary prevention program for partial-syndrome and full-syndrome eating disorders (Mainzer Schultraining zur Essstörungsprävention (MaiStep)) in reducing eating disorder symptoms as the primary outcome and associated psychopathology as a secondary outcome. Design Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT), three-intervention-group design, with two intervention groups and one active control group with a 3-month and 12-month follow-up. Setting A project in nine schools within the state of Rhineland-Palatine, Germany; funded by the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (MSAGD) and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research (MBWWK). Participants 1,654 adolescents (female/male: 781/873; mean age: 13.1±0.7; BMI: 20.0±3.5) recruited from randomly selected schools. Interventions The implementation and development of the skills based program was based on a systematic review of 63 scientific articles regarding eating disorder prevention in chiObjectives The aim of this doctoral thesis was to investigate the efficacy of a German skills-based primary prevention program for partial-syndrome and full-syndrome eating disorders (Mainzer Schultraining zur Essstörungsprävention (MaiStep)) in reducing eating disorder symptoms as the primary outcome and associated psychopathology as a secondary outcome. Design Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT), three-intervention-group design, with two intervention groups and one active control group with a 3-month and 12-month follow-up. Setting A project in nine schools within the state of Rhineland-Palatine, Germany; funded by the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (MSAGD) and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research (MBWWK). Participants 1,654 adolescents (female/male: 781/873; mean age: 13.1±0.7; BMI: 20.0±3.5) recruited from randomly selected schools. Interventions The implementation and development of the skills based program was based on a systematic review of 63 scientific articles regarding eating disorder prevention in childhood and adolescence. One intervention group was conducted by psychologists and one by trained teachers. The active control group was performed by trained teachers using a stress and addiction prevention program. Main outcome measures The primary outcome measure was the incidence of partial-syndrome and full-syndrome eating disorders after completion of the program; secondary outcomes included self-reported questionnaires about eating disorder pathology. Results MaiStep did not reveal significant group differences at 3-month follow-up but showed a significant difference between the intervention groups and the active control group for partial anorexia nervosa (CHI²(2)) = 8.74, p = .01**) and partial bulimia nervosa (CHI²(2) = 7.25, p = .02*) at 12-month follow-up. Consistent with the primary outcome, the secondary measures were even more effective in the intervention groups at 12-month follow-up. The subscales of the Eating Disorder Inventory (EDI-2) drive of thinness (F (2, 355) = 3.94, p = .02*) and perfectionism (F (2, 355) = 4.19, p = .01**) and the Body Image Avoidance Questionnaire (BIAQ) (F (2, 525) = 18.79, p = .01**) showed significant differences for the intervention groups and demonstrated the effectiveness of MaiStep. Conclusions MaiStep has shown to be a successful program to prevent eating disorders in adolescents at 13 to 15 years of age. In addition, MaiStep was equally effective when conducted by teachers compared to psychologists suggesting feasibility of implementation in real world settings. Trial registration MaiStep is registered at the German Clinical Trials Register (DRKS00005050).…
Author:
|Arne Bürger
Subtitle (German):
|die Entwicklung, Durchführung und Evaluation eines Programms zur Prävention von Essstörungen für die 7. und 8. Klassen
Subtitle (English):
|the development, implementation and evaluation of an eating disorder prevention program for the 7th and 8th classes
|Tag:
|Anorexia nervosa; Bulimia nervosa; Essstörungen; MaiStep; Prävention
MaiStep; anorexia nervosa; bulimia nervosa; eating disorders; prevention
