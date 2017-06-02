L' Inferno nel ciclo dei Contorni danteschi di Bonaventura Genelli
- Il ciclo dei trentasei Contorni danteschi del pittore e disegnatore berlinese Giovanni Bonaventura Genelli (1798-1868) rappresenta un interessante tentativo d’interpretare il testo della Commedia alla luce dei principi del classicismo tedesco, sull’esempio di Carstens e di Koch e, in parte di Flaxman da cui però Genelli si distingue per continua ricerca volta ad esprimere la plasticità delle forme. Caratteristica precipua delle sue illustrazioni è inoltre il ricorso continuo sia alla scultura antica che agli affreschi michelangioleschi della Sistina come repertorio iconografico. L’articolo approfondisce questi aspetti con particolare riferimento alle sedici tavole dedicate all’Inferno.
- The cycle of the 36 outline illustrations to Dante’s Divine Comedy represents a very interesting attempt towards a pictorial interpretation of the text inspired to the principles of the German classicism. Genelli is in this respect a follower of Carstens and Koch. The cleanliness of his line drawing with no shading and few background details is reminiscent of Flaxman; nonetheless, an evident mark of Genelli’s style is his permanent effort of exploring and expressing the dynamic plasticity of bodies. To represent Dante’s world he also draws on ancient sculpture as well as on Michelangelo’s Sistina frescoes as a iconographic repertoire. These aspects are here illustrated with special regard to the sixteen illustration of the Hell.