L' Inferno nel ciclo dei Contorni danteschi di Bonaventura Genelli

  • Il ciclo dei trentasei Contorni danteschi del pittore e disegnatore berlinese Giovanni Bonaventura Genelli (1798-1868) rappresenta un interessante tentativo d’interpretare il testo della Commedia alla luce dei principi del classicismo tedesco, sull’esempio di Carstens e di Koch e, in parte di Flaxman da cui però Genelli si distingue per continua ricerca volta ad esprimere la plasticità delle forme. Caratteristica precipua delle sue illustrazioni è inoltre il ricorso continuo sia alla scultura antica che agli affreschi michelangioleschi della Sistina come repertorio iconografico. L’articolo approfondisce questi aspetti con particolare riferimento alle sedici tavole dedicate all’Inferno.
  • The cycle of the 36 outline illustrations to Dante’s Divine Comedy represents a very interesting attempt towards a pictorial interpretation of the text inspired to the principles of the German classicism. Genelli is in this respect a follower of Carstens and Koch. The cleanliness of his line drawing with no shading and few background details is reminiscent of Flaxman; nonetheless, an evident mark of Genelli’s style is his permanent effort of exploring and expressing the dynamic plasticity of bodies. To represent Dante’s world he also draws on ancient sculpture as well as on Michelangelo’s Sistina frescoes as a iconographic repertoire. These aspects are here illustrated with special regard to the sixteen illustration of the Hell.

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Antonella Ippolito
ISSN:2385-5355
Parent Title (Italien):Dante e l' Arte
Publisher:Univ. Autònoma de Barcelona
Place of publication:Bellaterra
Document Type:Article
Language:Italien
Year of first Publication:2014
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/06/02
Tag:Inferno; Neoclassicismo; arte tedesca; disegno; illustrazioni
Volume:2014
Issue:1
First Page:241
Last Page:270
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo