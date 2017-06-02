Millions de trajectoires, une étincelle : Paris als fiktionaler Raum im Erzählwerk von Delphine de Vigan
- Die Arbeit befasst sich mit der Schilderung von Paris im Erzählwerk von Delphine de Vigan, unter besonderer Berücksichtigung von zwei Romanen, No et moi (2007) und Les heures souterraines (2009), in denen der Großstadthintergrund einen zentralen Stellenwert erhält. Die Fragestellung richtet sich auf die Aspekte der Stadtdarstellung und auf die Rolle, die unterirdischen Durchgangsräumen dabei zugesprochen wird. Mögliche autoreflexive Deutungen der Stadt-Inszenierung in Bezug auf Sprache und Text, sowie Spuren einer mythisch-realistischen Charakterisierung der Stadt als Projektionsoberfläche des Imaginären
werden zum Schluss betrachtet.
- In this paper we discuss the role and significance of urban space in Delphine de Vigan’s writing, with special respect to the novels No et moi (2007) and Les heures souterraines
(2009). Both texts are strongly characterized by their focus on Paris as a background of the narrative. The different aspects of Vigan’s fictional perception of urban reality form the focus of our contribution. This amounts to a discussion of the spatial representation of the city –
