Archipele und Inselreisen : Kosmographie und imaginäre Geographie im Werk von Rabelais

    Metadaten
    ISBN:978-3-7329-0176-0
    ISSN:2193-9985
    Parent Title (German):Sanssouci – Forschungen zur Romanistik
    Publisher:Frank & Timme
    Place of publication:Berlin
    Editor:Cornelia Klettke
    Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of first Publication:2016
    Year of Completion:2016
    Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
    Release Date:2017/06/01
    Tag:Imaginäre Reise; Kosmografie <Motiv>; Rabelais, François
    Volume:12
    Pagenumber:341
    Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
    Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 84 Französische und verwandte Literaturen / 840 Literaturen romanischer Sprachen; Französische Literatur
    Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

