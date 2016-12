Effektivität frühzeitiger Interventionen zur Prävention von Lese- und Rechtschreibschwierigkeiten

The present study deals with the development of reading and writing competences in the initial phase of the acquisition of writing. The aim of this study is to test and evaluate early diagnostic interventions to prevent reading or writing disabilities. Contrary to many studies in this field, all interventions were carried out in real edu-cational settings during initial reading and writing instruction by the class teachers, supervised and supported by the author. Diagnosis focussing on support and pro-cess as well as elements of diagnostic aid are based on theory and research and compiled in a set of measures for intervention. The efficacy of evidence-based measures was tested in parallel groups. A total of 25 schools and 560 year-one learners took part in the empirical study in experimental and control groups. The initial diagnosis at the beginning of the school year provided information about the preconditions for the acquisition of written language and the diagnostic evaluation at the end of the first school year tested the age a

The present study deals with the development of reading and writing competences in the initial phase of the acquisition of writing. The aim of this study is to test and evaluate early diagnostic interventions to prevent reading or writing disabilities. Contrary to many studies in this field, all interventions were carried out in real edu-cational settings during initial reading and writing instruction by the class teachers, supervised and supported by the author. Diagnosis focussing on support and pro-cess as well as elements of diagnostic aid are based on theory and research and compiled in a set of measures for intervention. The efficacy of evidence-based measures was tested in parallel groups. A total of 25 schools and 560 year-one learners took part in the empirical study in experimental and control groups. The initial diagnosis at the beginning of the school year provided information about the preconditions for the acquisition of written language and the diagnostic evaluation at the end of the first school year tested the age appropriate written competences at word level. Additionally, influential internal and external factors and their effects were taken into consideration in the statistical analyses. Data collection was carried out equivalently in the experimental and control group; evidence-based interventions were only carried out in the experimental group. The analysis of data supports a significant connection between phonological awareness at the beginning of the acquisition of written language and the ability to read and to write at the end of the first year of schooling as well as with the family’s literacy. Knowledge and skill in written language prior to schooling tend to have a significantly positive effect on basal reading ability. A positive effect of the use of printscript in initial writing was found to be highly significant. The results suggest a superiority of pre-educational literacy on reading and writing competences over support measures in real educational settings. The positive effects of block letters on the acquisition of reading skills emphasises the importance of the right selection of the initial script. In early literacy education, printscript should thus be used in reading and writing.

…