Neue Weltinformationsordnung reloaded? Eine globale Informationsordnung als Herausforderung für das Völkerrecht
- Global commons form a comparatively new part of international law, since the term appeared in international discussions and codifications only in the second half of the 20th century. The Common Heritage of Mankind is the corresponding legal principle that can establish an international regime to determine the legal status of non-sovereign territories and to allocate exploitation rights. Its main aim is to balance competing national claims by emphasising mankind’s common interest in the preservation and controlled exploitation of natural re-
sources. Against this background, the chapter sheds a critical light on attempts to transfer the institute of the Common Heritage of Mankind to the sphere of communication. Taking debates revolving around the New World Information and Communication Order in the framework of UNESCO since the late 1970s as a starting point, the author analyses the pitfalls and limits of attempts to establish governance structures for a global information order, including recent attempts to govern the internet.