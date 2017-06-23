Neue Weltinformationsordnung reloaded? Eine globale Informationsordnung als Herausforderung für das Völkerrecht

  • Global commons form a comparatively new part of international law, since the term appeared in international discussions and codifications only in the second half of the 20th century. The Common Heritage of Mankind is the corresponding legal principle that can establish an international regime to determine the legal status of non-sovereign territories and to allocate exploitation rights. Its main aim is to balance competing national claims by emphasising mankind’s common interest in the preservation and controlled exploitation of natural re- sources. Against this background, the chapter sheds a critical light on attempts to transfer the institute of the Common Heritage of Mankind to the sphere of communication. Taking debates revolving around the New World Information and Communication Order in the framework of UNESCO since the late 1970s as a starting point, the author analyses the pitfalls and limits of attempts to establish governance structures for a global information order, including recent attempts to govern the internet.

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Norman Weiß
ISBN:978-3-11-036211-4
ISSN:1616-6485
Parent Title (German):Global Commons im 20. Jahrhundert : Entwürfe für eine globale Welt (Jahrbuch für Europäische Geschichte ; Bd. 15)
Publisher:Oldenburg Wissenschaftsverlag
Place of publication:München
Editor:Isabella Löhr, Andrea Rehling
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2014
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/06/23
First Page:167
Last Page:198
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / MenschenRechtsZentrum
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo