George, Rosemary Marangoly, Indian English and the Fiction of National Literature / [rezensiert von] Dirk Wiemann
- Rezensiertes Werk George, Rosemary Marangoly, Indian English and the Fiction of National Literature - Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2013. - Hb. viii, 285 pp. - (Zeitschrift für Anglistik und Amerikanistik ; 62(4)) ISBN 978-1-107-04000-7.
|Author:
|Dirk Wiemann
|DOI:
|http://dx.doi.org/10.1515/zaa-2014-0039
|ISSN:
|0044-2305 (print)
|ISSN:
|2196-4726 (online)
|Parent Title (English):
|Zeitschrift für Anglistik und Amerikanistik : ZAA ; a quarterly of language, literature and culture
|Publisher:
|DeGruyter
|Place of publication:
|Tübingen
|Document Type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2014
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/06/09
|Volume:
|62
|Issue:
|4
|First Page:
|385
|Last Page:
|388
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 82 Englische, altenglische Literaturen / 820 Englische, altenglische Literaturen
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht