Sexual aggression victimization and perpetration among Polish Youth

Author:Paulina Tomaszewska-Jedrysiak
Subtitle (English):prevalence and predictors
Advisor:Barbara Krahe
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2015
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/06/06
Pagenumber:200
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

