Toxicity and toxicokinetics of arsenolipids and their metabolites
|Author:
|Sören Meyer
|Advisor:
|Tanja Schwerdtle, Burkhard Kleuser, Jörg Feldmann
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2015
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2015/07/09
|Release Date:
|2017/06/06
|Pagenumber:
|152, VIII
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften