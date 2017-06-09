Public Service Systems at Subnational and Local Levels of Government : a British-German-French Comparison

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Sabine Kuhlmann, Sylvia Veit, Jörg Bogumil
ISBN:978-1-137-32578-5
Parent Title (English):Comparative Civil Service Systems in the 21st Century
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publication:Hampshire
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2015
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/06/09
First Page:162
Last Page:184
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo