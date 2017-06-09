Public Service Systems at Subnational and Local Levels of Government : a British-German-French Comparison
|Author:
|Sabine Kuhlmann, Sylvia Veit, Jörg Bogumil
|ISBN:
|978-1-137-32578-5
|Parent Title (English):
|Comparative Civil Service Systems in the 21st Century
|Publisher:
|Palgrave Macmillan
|Place of publication:
|Hampshire
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2015
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/06/09
|First Page:
|162
|Last Page:
|184
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften