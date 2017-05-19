La traducción de la obra del Tratado elemental de Química de Lavoisier y el diálogo entre la filosofía y la ciencia

  • The Traité élémentaire de chimie (1789) is considered to be the first modern chemistry text. After the author, Antoine Laurent de Lavoisier (1743 - 1794), had defined the element as a pure substance that cannot be broken down into simpler entities, he introduced the method of chemical terminology in which he represented the elements in a more practical way as symbols. The translator Juan Manuel Munárriz followed the author in his conviction that it is impossible to separate the nomenclature from science for three reasons: the scientific facts, the ideas representing them, and the words that express the ideas.

