Los tiempos verbales y sus denominaciones en las gramáticas españolas desde el siglo XVII hasta el siglo XX
- En esta contribución estudiaré las denominaciones de las formas verbales espanolas, focalizando la atención en las formas del así llamado pasado y la relación de su potencial conceptual a la función de las formas respectivas. Las denominaciones de las formas verbales en las gramáticas espanolas desde el siglo XVII hasta el siglo XX se determinan por la tradición gramatical latina, pero también por posiciones teoréticas de sus autores.
- In this paper, the names of the Spanish verb forms are examined with emphasis on the forms of the so-called past tense and the relationship of their conceptual potential to the function of these forms. The names of the verb forms in Spanish grammars from the 17th to the 20th century are determined by Latin grammar, but also by theoretical positions of their authors.
|Gerda Haßler
|978-3-89323-020-4
|Métodos y resultados actuales en Historiografía de la Lingüística
|Nodus Publikationen
|Münster
|Article
|Spanish
|2014
|2014
|2017/03/28
|Córdoba; Geschichte; Hispanistik; Kongress; Linguistik
|1
|12
|349
|360
|Maria Luisa Calero et al. (Hrsg.): Métodos y resultados actuales en Historiagrafía de la Lingüística, Münster 2014, S. 349-360.
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|4 Sprache / 46 Spanisch, Portugiesisch / 460 Spanisch, Portugiesisch