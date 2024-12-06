Contemporary research on the holocaust and German occupation of Poland
|Author details:
|Ingo LooseORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-1-80539-243-9
|ISBN:
|978-1-80539-244-6
|Title of parent work (English):
|Poland under German occupation, 1939-1945 : new perspectives
|Publisher:
|Berghahn Books
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/12/06
|First page:
|182
|Last Page:
|200
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion