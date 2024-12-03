The advisory practice of the United Nations Legal Counsel in international institutional law

Felix Boos Although the opinions of the Legal Counsel of the United Nations have been cited by the International Cour of Justice and frequently by scholars, the advisory practice of the Legal Counsel has not attracted in-depth studies. This books tackles this topic by analyzing the legal framework governing the Legal Counsel and analyzing the impact on the development of institutional law of the United Nations. The authority and normative standing of Legal Counsel opinions in UN institutional law and practice are considered, thereby contributing to a better understanding of UN institutional law.

Obwohl sich Rechtsprechung und Literatur auf die Rechtsgutachten des United Nations Legal Counsel beziehen, wurde die Beratungspraxis des Rechtsberaters bisher nicht eingehend untersucht. Das vorliegende Buch befasst sich mit diesem Thema, indem es den Rechtsrahmen für den UN Legal Counsel und die Auswirkungen dieser Praxis auf die Entwicklung des institutionellen Rechts der UN analysiert. Die Rolle der Gutachten in der Anwendungspraxis und deren normativer Bedeutung im institutionellen Recht der Vereinten Nationen werden untersucht. Damit leistet das Buch einen Beitrag zum besseren Verständnis des institutionellen Rechts der Vereinten Nationen.