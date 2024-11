Surveys conducted among students at various universities revealed criticism of the teachers’ programs. These findings suggest that students perceive a lack of professional relevance in the course content, particularly regarding subject-specific components. This perception can have negative effects on student motivation. Therefore, it is essential to introduce intervention measures in courses that highlight the relevance and significance of subject-specific content and concepts in professional practice. In order to achieve this, the history program at the University of Potsdam provides related lectures and online tutorials, including teaching-learning videos covering a unique application-related knowledge construct called eFWaK (extended subject knowledge for application-related contexts). Furthermore, the connection of content knowledge and pedagogical content knowledge is demonstrated to highlight the importance of educational contexts. This paper presents an intervention designed to promote knowledge and enhance the perceived

Surveys conducted among students at various universities revealed criticism of the teachers’ programs. These findings suggest that students perceive a lack of professional relevance in the course content, particularly regarding subject-specific components. This perception can have negative effects on student motivation. Therefore, it is essential to introduce intervention measures in courses that highlight the relevance and significance of subject-specific content and concepts in professional practice. In order to achieve this, the history program at the University of Potsdam provides related lectures and online tutorials, including teaching-learning videos covering a unique application-related knowledge construct called eFWaK (extended subject knowledge for application-related contexts). Furthermore, the connection of content knowledge and pedagogical content knowledge is demonstrated to highlight the importance of educational contexts. This paper presents an intervention designed to promote knowledge and enhance the perceived professional relevance among history students. From the students’ perspective, evaluations conducted at the end of the semester, held in an online format, for the historical period of the Middle Ages, demonstrate that a career-related sub-course has been developed and is perceived as a helpful addition to the lecture. Moreover, the participants reported acquiring knowledge from the online tutorial and demonstrated their ability to transfer its contents to other subjects. After obtaining these positive results, the article describes follow-up surveys, required developments of the existing format, and possibilities for future events.

