Professionsorientiertes und problemorientiertes Lernen im fachwissenschaftlichen Biologiestudium angehender Lehrkräfte

The aim of the current project was to design additive learning possibilities for biology teacher students to increase the development of profession-related knowledge and competencies for these students. Therefore, we designed and implemented two teaching formats (blended learning, problem-based learning (PBL)) in the subject of biology, which specifically focus on the subject-specific courses for student teachers. The initiative came from lecturers of the subject Sciences and was closely accompanied by cooperating lecturers of didactics of biology. The latter gave support in the conception and implementation of the didactic tools. The two teaching formats are designed as additive formats, which are closely related to the content of the respective subject-specific courses. They are intended to enable students to develop professional knowledge and skills that are considered essential through supplementary assignments and problem-oriented learning scenarios. This article focuses on the presentation of the conception on a general level and the description of two specific examples in more detail. Based on the results of the evaluation, further development as well as implementation of both tools as permanent teaching offers are discussed.

