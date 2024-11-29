Ancient Ethiopian genome reveals extensive Eurasian admixture in Eastern Africa

Marcos Gallego Llorente, E. R. Jones, Anders Eriksson, Veronika Siska, Kathryn Weedman Arthur, John W. Arthur, Matthew C. Curtis, Jay T. Stock, Mauro Coltorti, Pierluigi Pieruccini, Sean Stretton, Fiona Brock, Tristan Higham, Yonjin Park, Michael Hofreiter, Daniel G. Bradley, Jong Bhak, Ron Pinhasi, Andrea Manica
- Ancient African helps to explain the present: tracing the migrations of anatomically modern humans has been complicated by human movements both out of and into Africa, especially in relatively recent history. Gallego Llorente et al. sequenced an Ethiopian individual, “Mota,” who lived approximately 4500 years ago, predating one such wave of individuals into Africa from Eurasia. The genetic information from Mota suggests that present-day Sardinians were the likely source of the Eurasian backflow. Furthermore, 4 to 7% of most African genomes, including Yoruba and Mbuti Pygmies, originated from this Eurasian gene flow.