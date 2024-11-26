Schließen

Spectacular logic in Hegel and Debord

  • Revisiting Guy Debord's seminal work, The Society of the Spectacle (1967), Eric-John Russell breathes new life into a text which directly preceded and informed the revolutionary fervour of May 1968. Deepening the analysis between Debord and Marx by revealing the centrality of Hegel's speculative logic to both, he traces Debord's intellectual debt to Hegel in a way that treads new ground for critical theory. Drawing extensively from The Phenomenology of Spirit (1807) and Science of Logic (1812), this book illustrates the lasting impact of Debord's critical theory of 20th-century capitalism and reveals new possibilities for the critique of capitalism.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eric-John RussellORCiDGND, Étienne Balibar
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5040/9781350157668
ISBN:978-1-3501-5766-8
ISBN:978-1-3501-5763-7
ISBN:978-1-3501-5765-1
ISBN:978-1-3501-5764-4
Title of parent work (English):Critical Theory and the Critique of Society
Subtitle (English):why everything is as it Seems
Publisher:Bloomsbury Publishing
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/25
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/26
Tag:G.W.F. Hegel; Guy Debord; Karl Marx; Theodor W. Adorno
appearances; critical theory; critique of political economy; spectacle; speculative
Number of pages:249
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.