Spectacular logic in Hegel and Debord
- Revisiting Guy Debord's seminal work, The Society of the Spectacle (1967), Eric-John Russell breathes new life into a text which directly preceded and informed the revolutionary fervour of May 1968. Deepening the analysis between Debord and Marx by revealing the centrality of Hegel's speculative logic to both, he traces Debord's intellectual debt to Hegel in a way that treads new ground for critical theory. Drawing extensively from The Phenomenology of Spirit (1807) and Science of Logic (1812), this book illustrates the lasting impact of Debord's critical theory of 20th-century capitalism and reveals new possibilities for the critique of capitalism.
|Eric-John RussellORCiDGND, Étienne Balibar
|https://doi.org/10.5040/9781350157668
|978-1-3501-5766-8
|978-1-3501-5763-7
|978-1-3501-5765-1
|978-1-3501-5764-4
|Critical Theory and the Critique of Society
|why everything is as it Seems
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|London
|Article
|English
|2021/01/25
|2021
|2024/11/26
|G.W.F. Hegel; Guy Debord; Karl Marx; Theodor W. Adorno
appearances; critical theory; critique of political economy; spectacle; speculative
|249
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie