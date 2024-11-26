Schließen

Negativität des Geistes

  • Drawing on Hegel’s anthropology, this paper reconstructs ‘madness’ as an essential stage in the formation of the subject by developing the dialectical character of madness. This goes along with resituating the negativity of spirit as arising on an intermediary stage between nature and developed spirit as second nature. Hegel determines the freedom of spirit as “absolute negativity”. Madness shows a moment of radical negativity that is not viable as such. The formation of subjectivity is thus threatened by that which makes it possible. The art of spirit is to over-come this form of abstract negativity, though not to lose the radicality of negativity, but to deepen it. ‘Absolute negativity’ is Hegel’s term for this successful sublation and simultaneous deepening of negativity.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Isabel SickenbergerORCiD
URL:https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/dzph-2023-0046/html?lang=de
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/dzph-2023-0046
ISSN:2192-1482
Title of parent work (German):Deutsche Zeitschrift für Philosophie
Subtitle (German):Verrücktheit und die Formierung geistiger Subjektivität in Hegels Anthropologie
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/10/17
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/11/26
Tag:G. W. F. Hegel; anthropology; madness; negativity; soul; subjectification
Volume:71
Issue:4
First page:580
Last Page:592
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.