Rewiring the central metabolism of Corynebacterium glutamicum for stoichiometrically enforced production of chemicals

Mitigating the environmental impact of industrial chemical production while meeting the demand for indispensable goods is a crucial issue in present-day society. Among the alternatives that could reconcile socioeconomic benefits with environmental welfare, the metabolic engineering of microbes for producing value-added chemicals is a promising solution. Still, the economics of biotechnological production of fermentation-derived chemicals is frequently limited by low synthesis rates and low yields of their corresponding metabolic precursors. Looking beyond the introduction of a bioproduction pathway of choice, the redesign of a host’s central metabolism is often crucial in surpassing the shortcomings of bioproduction. Additionally, given the rise of the human population and the issue of food security, truly sustainable production is contingent on using feedstocks that do not compete with human food consumption. The ForceYield consortium, which this work is a part of, aims to address this by creating a microbial production platform for malonic acid, 3-hydroxypropionic acid, and fatty acids that utilises lignocellulosic sugars as a renewable feedstock. Here, I explored the native capacity of the industrially relevant bacterium Corynebacterium glutamicum to metabolise myo-inositol at high rates, which results in the natural production of the metabolites dihydroxyacetone phosphate and malonate semialdehyde. By replacing canonical glycolysis with a synthetic route that redirects the entire flux of sugar substrates from lignocellulose to the myo-inositol degradation route, I aimed to couple the growth of the bacterium to the production of our target chemicals. Dihydroxyacetone phosphate can serve for biomass formation while malonate semialdehyde can be used as a precursor for malonic acid, 3-hydroxypropionic acid, and malonyl-CoA, from which fatty acids can be derived. The poorly described native myo-inositol degradation route of C. glutamicum was characterized using strains containing a series of auxotrophies for key metabolites in the pathway for which myo-inositol was able to recover growth. To prevent the flux of sugars into glycolysis and the pentose phosphate pathway, respectively, the 6-phosphofructokinase and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase genes were deleted. The evolution of this strain with these two deletions opened a glycolytic bypass as two mutations in one of the two 1-phosphofructokinase genes present in C. glutamicum allow the enzyme to catalyse the 6-phosphofructokinase reaction. This creates the need for an additional deletion of the 1-phosphofructokinase gene to complete the selection strain. I constructed a plasmid library containing different inositol-1-phosphate synthase genes, necessary for the conversion of glucose-6-phosphate to myo-inositol to find the optimal enzyme to catalyse this reaction. Additionally, the negative repressor of the myo-inositol genes, which regulates the expression of genes related to myo-inositol degradation in the presence of myo-inositol, was deleted to allow for the expression of such genes when fed on other substrates. This deletion, along with the overexpression of the inositol phosphate synthase library, on a background where flux from glucose-6-phosphate is blocked from entry into glycolysis and the pentose phosphate pathway indicates growth on glucose via the synthetic myo-inositol shunt. Finally, the production of both malonic and 3-hydroxypropionic acid was proven feasible from by-products of myo-inositol degradation with strains expressing heterologous semialdehyde dehydrogenases.

