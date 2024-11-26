Rewiring the central metabolism of Corynebacterium glutamicum for stoichiometrically enforced production of chemicals
- Mitigating the environmental impact of industrial chemical production while meeting the demand for indispensable goods is a crucial issue in present-day society. Among the alternatives that could reconcile socioeconomic benefits with environmental welfare, the metabolic engineering of microbes for producing value-added chemicals is a promising solution. Still, the economics of biotechnological production of fermentation-derived chemicals is frequently limited by low synthesis rates and low yields of their corresponding metabolic precursors. Looking beyond the introduction of a bioproduction pathway of choice, the redesign of a host’s central metabolism is often crucial in surpassing the shortcomings of bioproduction. Additionally, given the rise of the human population and the issue of food security, truly sustainable production is contingent on using feedstocks that do not compete with human food consumption.
The ForceYield consortium, which this work is a part of, aims to address this by creating a microbial production platform for malonic acid, 3-hydroxypropionic acid, and fatty acids that utilises lignocellulosic sugars as a renewable feedstock. Here, I explored the native capacity of the industrially relevant bacterium Corynebacterium glutamicum to metabolise myo-inositol at high rates, which results in the natural production of the metabolites dihydroxyacetone phosphate and malonate semialdehyde. By replacing canonical glycolysis with a synthetic route that redirects the entire flux of sugar substrates from lignocellulose to the myo-inositol degradation route, I aimed to couple the growth of the bacterium to the production of our target chemicals. Dihydroxyacetone phosphate can serve for biomass formation while malonate semialdehyde can be used as a precursor for malonic acid, 3-hydroxypropionic acid, and malonyl-CoA, from which fatty acids can be derived.
The poorly described native myo-inositol degradation route of C. glutamicum was characterized using strains containing a series of auxotrophies for key metabolites in the pathway for which myo-inositol was able to recover growth. To prevent the flux of sugars into glycolysis and the pentose phosphate pathway, respectively, the 6-phosphofructokinase and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase genes were deleted. The evolution of this strain with these two deletions opened a glycolytic bypass as two mutations in one of the two 1-phosphofructokinase genes present in C. glutamicum allow the enzyme to catalyse the 6-phosphofructokinase reaction. This creates the need for an additional deletion of the 1-phosphofructokinase gene to complete the selection strain.
I constructed a plasmid library containing different inositol-1-phosphate synthase genes, necessary for the conversion of glucose-6-phosphate to myo-inositol to find the optimal enzyme to catalyse this reaction. Additionally, the negative repressor of the myo-inositol genes, which regulates the expression of genes related to myo-inositol degradation in the presence of myo-inositol, was deleted to allow for the expression of such genes when fed on other substrates. This deletion, along with the overexpression of the inositol phosphate synthase library, on a background where flux from glucose-6-phosphate is blocked from entry into glycolysis and the pentose phosphate pathway indicates growth on glucose via the synthetic myo-inositol shunt.
Finally, the production of both malonic and 3-hydroxypropionic acid was proven feasible from by-products of myo-inositol degradation with strains expressing heterologous semialdehyde dehydrogenases.…
- Die Verringerung der Umweltauswirkungen der industriellen Chemieproduktion bei gleichzeitiger Deckung der Nachfrage nach unverzichtbaren Gütern ist ein entscheidendes Thema in der heutigen Gesellschaft. Unter den Alternativen, die sozioökonomischen Nutzen mit dem Umweltschutz in Einklang bringen könnten, ist die metabolische Manipulation von Mikroben zur Herstellung von Mehrwertchemikalien eine vielversprechende Lösung. Dennoch ist die Wirtschaftlichkeit der biotechnologischen Produktion von durch Fermentation gewonnenen Chemikalien häufig durch niedrige Syntheseraten und niedrige Ausbeuten ihrer entsprechenden metabolischen Vorläufer begrenzt. Über die Einführung eines Bioproduktionswegs der Wahl hinaus betrachtet, ist die Neugestaltung des zentralen Stoffwechsels eines Wirts oft entscheidend, um die Mängel der Bioproduktion zu überwinden. Darüber hinaus ist angesichts des Bevölkerungswachstums und der Frage der Ernährungssicherheit eine wirklich nachhaltige Produktion von der Verwendung von Rohstoffen abhängig, die nicht mit demDie Verringerung der Umweltauswirkungen der industriellen Chemieproduktion bei gleichzeitiger Deckung der Nachfrage nach unverzichtbaren Gütern ist ein entscheidendes Thema in der heutigen Gesellschaft. Unter den Alternativen, die sozioökonomischen Nutzen mit dem Umweltschutz in Einklang bringen könnten, ist die metabolische Manipulation von Mikroben zur Herstellung von Mehrwertchemikalien eine vielversprechende Lösung. Dennoch ist die Wirtschaftlichkeit der biotechnologischen Produktion von durch Fermentation gewonnenen Chemikalien häufig durch niedrige Syntheseraten und niedrige Ausbeuten ihrer entsprechenden metabolischen Vorläufer begrenzt. Über die Einführung eines Bioproduktionswegs der Wahl hinaus betrachtet, ist die Neugestaltung des zentralen Stoffwechsels eines Wirts oft entscheidend, um die Mängel der Bioproduktion zu überwinden. Darüber hinaus ist angesichts des Bevölkerungswachstums und der Frage der Ernährungssicherheit eine wirklich nachhaltige Produktion von der Verwendung von Rohstoffen abhängig, die nicht mit dem menschlichen Nahrungsverbrauch konkurrieren.
Das ForceYield-Konsortium, dem diese Arbeit angehört, will dem entgegenwirken, indem es eine mikrobielle Produktionsplattform für Malonsäure, 3-Hydroxypropionsäure und Fettsäuren schafft, die Lignocellulosezucker als erneuerbares Ausgangsmaterial nutzt. Hier untersuchte ich die native Fähigkeit des industriell relevanten Bakteriums Corynebacterium glutamicum, myo-Inositol mit hohen Raten zu metabolisieren, was zur Produktion von Dihydroxyacetonphosphat und Malonatsemialdehyd führt. Indem ich die kanonische Glykolyse durch einen Syntheseweg ersetze, der den gesamten Fluss von Zuckersubstraten von Lignozellulose auf den myo-Inositol-Abbauweg umleitet, möchte ich das Wachstum des Bakteriums an die Produktion unserer interessierenden Chemikalien koppeln. Dihydroxyacetonphosphat kann zur Biomassebildung dienen, während Malonatsemialdehyd eine Vorstufe für Malonsäure, 3-Hydroxypropionsäure und Malonyl-CoA ist, aus der Fettsäuren abgeleitet werden können.
Der schlecht beschriebene native myo-Inositol-Abbauweg war durch die Verwendung von Stämmen gekennzeichnet, die eine Reihe von Auxotrophien für Schlüsselmetaboliten im Stoffwechselweg enthielten, für die myo-Inositol das Wachstum wiedererlangen konnte. Um den Zuckerfluss in die Glykolyse bzw. den Pentosephosphatweg zu verhindern, wurden die 6-Phosphofructokinase- und Glucose-6-phosphat-Deletionen deletiert. Die Evolution in diesem Stamm mit den beiden Deletionen ergab einen glykolytischen Bypass, da zwei Mutationen in einem der beiden 1-Phosphofructokinase-Gene, die in C. glutamicum vorhanden sind, die 6-Phosphofructokinase-Reaktion katalysieren können, was eine zusätzliche Deletion der 1-Phosphofructokinasen erfordert.
Ich konstruierte eine Plasmidbibliothek, die verschiedene Inositol-1-Phosphat-Synthase-Gene enthält, die für die Umwandlung von Glucose-6-Phosphat in myo-Inositol notwendig sind, um das optimale Enzym zur Katalyse dieser Reaktion zu finden. Außerdem wurde der negative Repressor der myo-Inositol-Gene, der die Expression von Genen im Zusammenhang mit dem Abbau von myo-Inositol in Gegenwart von myo-Inositol reguliert, deletiert, um die Expression solcher Gene bei Fütterung mit anderen Zuckern zu ermöglichen. Diese Deletion zusammen mit der Überexpression der Inositphosphat-Synthase-Bibliothek vor einem Hintergrund, bei dem der Fluss von Glucose-6-Phosphat am Eintritt in die Glykolyse blockiert ist und der Pentosephosphatweg das Wachstum auf Glucose über den synthetischen myo-Inosit-Shunt ermöglicht.
Schließlich wurde nachgewiesen, dass die Produktion sowohl von Malon- als auch von 3-Hydroxypropionsäure aus Nebenprodukten des myo-Inositol-Abbaus möglich ist, wenn Stämme, die heterologe Semialdehyd-Dehydrogenase-Gene exprimieren, mit myo-Inositol gefüttert wurden.…