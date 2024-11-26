Schließen

Pathways toward 30% efficient single-junction perovskite solar cells and the role of mobile ions

  • Perovskite semiconductors have demonstrated outstanding external luminescence quantum yields, enabling high power conversion efficiencies (PCEs). However, the precise conditions to advance to an efficiency regime above monocrystalline silicon cells are not well understood. Herein, a simulation model that describes efficient p-i-n-type perovskite solar cells well and a range of different experiments is established. Then, important device and material parameters are studied and it is found that an efficiency regime of 30% can be unlocked by optimizing the built-in voltage across the perovskite layer using either highly doped (10(19) cm(-3)) transport layers (TLs), doped interlayers or ultrathin self-assembled monolayers. Importantly, only parameters that have been reported in recent literature are considered, that is, a bulk lifetime of 10 mu s, interfacial recombination velocities of 10 cm s(-1), a perovskite bandgap (E-gap) of 1.5 eV, and an external quantum efficiency (EQE) of 95%. A maximum efficiency of 31% is predicted for aPerovskite semiconductors have demonstrated outstanding external luminescence quantum yields, enabling high power conversion efficiencies (PCEs). However, the precise conditions to advance to an efficiency regime above monocrystalline silicon cells are not well understood. Herein, a simulation model that describes efficient p-i-n-type perovskite solar cells well and a range of different experiments is established. Then, important device and material parameters are studied and it is found that an efficiency regime of 30% can be unlocked by optimizing the built-in voltage across the perovskite layer using either highly doped (10(19) cm(-3)) transport layers (TLs), doped interlayers or ultrathin self-assembled monolayers. Importantly, only parameters that have been reported in recent literature are considered, that is, a bulk lifetime of 10 mu s, interfacial recombination velocities of 10 cm s(-1), a perovskite bandgap (E-gap) of 1.5 eV, and an external quantum efficiency (EQE) of 95%. A maximum efficiency of 31% is predicted for a bandgap of 1.4 eV. Finally, it is demonstrated that the relatively high mobile ion density does not represent a significant barrier to reach this efficiency regime. The results of this study suggest continuous PCE improvements until perovskites may become the most efficient single-junction solar cell technology in the near future.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jonas DiekmannORCiD, Pietro CaprioglioORCiDGND, Moritz H. Futscher, Vincent Le CorreORCiD, Sebastian Reichert, Frank JaiserORCiD, Malavika ArvindORCiDGND, Perdigón-Toro LorenaORCiDGND, Emilio Gutierrez-PartidaGND, Francisco Peña-CamargoORCiDGND, Carsten Deibel, Bruno Ehrler, Thomas Unold, Thomas KirchartzORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/solr.202100219
ISSN:2367-198X
Title of parent work (English):Solar RRL
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/25
Tag:perovskite solar cells; solar cell hysteresis; solar cell simulations; transport-layer doping
Volume:5
Issue:8
Article number:2100219
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [423749265, 424216076]; HyPerCells (a joint graduate school of the Potsdam University); HyPerCells (HZB); STW/NWOTechnologiestichting STWNetherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [VIDI 13476]; Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.