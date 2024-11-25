Schließen

Quantitative evidence for leapfrogging in urban growth

  • Urban growth can take different forms, such as infill, expansion and leapfrog development. Here we focus on leapfrogging, which is characterised as new urban development bypassing vacant land. Analysing a sample of 100 global locations, we study the probability that land cover is converted from non-urban to urban as a function of the minimum distance to existing urban cells. The probability decreases with the distance but in many of the considered real-world samples it increases again just before the maximum possible distance. Comparing these empirical findings with numerical ones from a gravitational model, we discover that the characteristic increase can be found in both. Our results indicate that the conversion probability as a function of the distance to urban land cover includes three urban growth domains. (i) Expansion of existing settlements, (ii) discontinuous development of coincidental new settlements rather close to existing ones and (iii) leapfrogging of new settlements far away from existing ones. We conclude thatUrban growth can take different forms, such as infill, expansion and leapfrog development. Here we focus on leapfrogging, which is characterised as new urban development bypassing vacant land. Analysing a sample of 100 global locations, we study the probability that land cover is converted from non-urban to urban as a function of the minimum distance to existing urban cells. The probability decreases with the distance but in many of the considered real-world samples it increases again just before the maximum possible distance. Comparing these empirical findings with numerical ones from a gravitational model, we discover that the characteristic increase can be found in both. Our results indicate that the conversion probability as a function of the distance to urban land cover includes three urban growth domains. (i) Expansion of existing settlements, (ii) discontinuous development of coincidental new settlements rather close to existing ones and (iii) leapfrogging of new settlements far away from existing ones. We conclude that gravitational effects can explain discontinuous development but leapfrogging can be attributed to a scarcity of developable land at long distances to settlements.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Manon GlockmannORCiDGND, Yunfei LiORCiDGND, Tobia LakesORCiD, Jürgen KroppORCiDGND, Diego RybskiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/2399808321998713
ISSN:2399-8083
ISSN:2399-8091
Title of parent work (English):Environment and planning. B, Urban analytics and city science
Publisher:Sage Publishing
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/25
Tag:Urban growth; leapfrogging; probability; simulation; urban land cover
Volume:49
Issue:1
Article number:2399808321998713
Number of pages:16
First page:352
Last Page:367
Funding institution:Leibniz Association (project IMPETUS); China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council; Alexander von Humboldt Foundation under the Feodor Lynen FellowshipAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

